The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor targets Aristotle, Phyllis breaks down and Sally discovers the truth

The March 24 episode of The Young and the Restless, will reveal secrets and call loyalties into question in Genoa City. Victor Newman makes a calculated move when dealing with old nemesis Aristotle Dumas, whose return can create more than a shake-up of corporate titans.

Ad

Freshly traumatized, Phyllis Summers has reached her breaking point and turns to comfort in the unlikeliest places. And Sally Spectra is torn between suspicion and heartbreak when she discovers something that will alter the path of her romance with Billy Abbott. These stories swing into a week of confrontation, emotional vulnerability, and shifting allegiances.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Victor strikes back at Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Victor will go ahead with his scheme to outsmart Aristotle Dumas. As Michael Baldwin returns to report about Glissade's covert penetration in Jabot, Victor will instruct him to uncover Aristotle's unexpected return. Though Michael will downplay the risk, writing off the Damian Kane link as a coincidence, Victor will not be swayed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Victor's motive will be spurred by a competitive history with Aristotle, who always disappeared instead of confronting him. Since Aristotle is now back, Victor will assume an ulterior motive, and he'll opt to hire Devon and Lily Winters to learn what he wishes to find out.

With Michael still digging and the Winters siblings potentially being manipulated as pawns in his game plan, Victor's next step could turn the power balance in both the Newman and Jabot camps.

Ad

Phyllis breaks down in front of her family on The Young and the Restless

At the same time, Phyllis will begin to fall apart under the pressure of her trauma. When Summer and Nick visit her after a traumatic nightmare, she initially refuses their help and lashes out at them in anger.

But her defenses will eventually break down, and she'll break down in Nick's arms, overwhelmed by everything that she has endured.

Ad

Ad

Although she is home, the psychological toll from her captivity will be too much for Phyllis to bear alone. Nick picks up on this and will ask Sharon for assistance. Sharon will subsequently appear at Crimson Lights to find Phyllis and Nick sitting with Summer.

With Nick's prodding, Phyllis and Sharon, once bitter rivals now bonded over a shared experience, will attempt to speak about what they endured. Phyllis will agree, aware that Sharon is the only one who truly knows what she's going through.

Ad

Sally learns something disturbing on The Young and the Restless

Sally will unveil something disturbing at Billy Abbott's residence. She will reminisce about Phyllis, trivializing the fact that saving someone's life binds them together for life.

Ad

However, the conversation will become serious when Billy tells her that they are happier as friends and co-workers. Sally will listen but signs of uneasiness will begin to emerge.

Later, Sally notices a call on Billy's phone from no other than Aristotle Dumas. The name will instantly make Sally curious. What is Billy's connection to Aristotle, and why is he being embroiled now? With her already-forming suspicion that Billy is close to Phyllis, the disclosure will plant fresh seeds of suspicion in Sally's mind.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback