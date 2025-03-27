"He's messing with Lily" - The Young and the Restless fans call out Victor's mind games with Lily and his claims about Damian

In The Young and the Restless, Lily met Victor at the Newman Ranch, where he revealed shocking details about Damian and Dumas. However, fans accused Victor of playing mind games with her. He warned Lily that Damian had been receiving insider information from Dumas for months and was trying to involve himself in Winters Inc., urging her to be cautious.

Ad

Lily thought that Victor wanted something in return, but Victor claimed that he was looking out for Lily. After learning about Damian's intentions, Lily realized that she needed to take action before Damian could gain any more control. She also informed Devon about Victor's warning and asked him to be cautious since Damian was not working alone.

With the current ongoings, fans took to social media to express their opinion about the situation between Victor and Lily. Viewers speculated whether Victor was lying to Lily about Damian and Dumas. One fan, going by the name Pam Mills Green posted in the group, "Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers":

Ad

Trending

"Victor made this whole story up! He's messing with Lily and Devon"

A post made by a fan about Victor and Lily (Image via Faebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented under the post, discussing whether Victor exaggerated the situation to Lily. While one netizen shared a similar sentiment, commenting that it was a made-up story that Victor was throwing around, another viewer stated that Victor might not know the truth about the relationship dynamics between Amy, Damian, and Nate.

Ad

More fan reactions discussing Victor, Lily, and Damian (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Some fans also posted their speculations about Dumas' character. A fan mentioned that Victor exaggerated the circumstances to Lily for his own agenda, while another viewer speculated the fate of Dumas' character, discussing whether Dumas would come out as Tucker McCall in the following episodes.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon shared the details of her kidnapping with Traci Abbott. She said that their captor knew about her feud with Phyllis and forced them to confront it while being held hostage. Sharon's near-death experiences made Tarci feel uneasy, but she tried to remain calm to comfort Sharon.

Ad

Sharon said that Alan could help her with some insight as he had previously helped her recover her memories. She hope that Phyllis would also join the session with Alan to find out about the real mastermind of their kidnapping. Traci told Sharon that Alan was in Paris, but Sharon was hopeful to meet him when he returned.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Sharon met Phyllis, Nick, and Summer to share her thoughts. She explained to them that Alan could help them uncover the kidnapper's strategy since Alan has a background in psychology. Phyllis was skeptical about Alan, but Sharon believed that he could help them to solve the mystery.

When Claire panicked about being late to work, Kyle convinced her to take the day off. He also asked Claire to leave some of her things at the Abbott mansion, suggesting that he was thinking about their future. Claire hesitated about lying to Nikki but ended up sending her a message about food poisoning. As Kyle and Claire had their breakfast, Claire teased Kyle about being a bad influence.

Ad

Ad

On The Young and the Restless, Traci postponed her Paris trip due to a publishing delay but became suspicious of Alan. When Jack arrived, she asked him to reassure her she wasn’t losing her mind, fearing she had made a terrible mistake. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see if Lily discovers that Victor was manipulating her about Damian and Dumas.

Also Read: How many roles did Hayley Erin play on The Young and the Restless? All characters explored

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback