How many roles did Hayley Erin play on The Young and the Restless? All characters explored

Hayley Erin played two roles on The Young and the Restless: Abby Newman (2008–2010) and Claire Grace (2023–present). She first portrayed a teenage Abby before leaving the show. She later returned as Claire, the daughter of Victoria and Cole Howard.

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Claire's character was known to have died after birth. It was due to a conspiracy woven by Jordan to avenge her sister, Eve's death as she wrongly considered the Newmans responsible for this.

Since Abby is the daughter of Victor Newman and Ashley Abbott, her character in the plot has been heavily impacted by the feud between the two families. Besides being a successful businesswoman in Genoa City, her romantic relationships and family dynamics have contributed in driving her narrative forward.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Abby Newman and Claire Grace's character

As per the plot of The Young and the Restless, Hayley Erin played teenage Abby Newman. Later, actresses such as Emme Rylan and Melissa Ordway took over the role. Abby Newman was introduced as the daughter of Victor Newman and Ashley Abbott.

Being born to the most powerful families in Genoa City, Abby lived a life of privilege. Durnig her teenage days, when her character was played by Hayley Erin, Abby was presented as a troublemaker, known for her impulsive and rebellious nature.

Due to the rivalry between the Abbotts and the Newmans, she often struggled with being caught between her parents. Throughout her tenure on the show, her romantic entanglements with Daniel, Chance, and others have majorly impacted her character's narrative.

As the show progressed, Abby took over a serious role in the business world. She managed Society, a high-end restaurant in Genoa City and also worked at Newman Enterprises. Her character struggled with infertility, but evntually had a child named Dominic through surrogacy with the help of Devon and Mariah.

Claire Grace appeared on The Young and the Restless for the first time as Nikki's assistant. She initially believed that her family had abandoned her at birth. However, she later discovered that her aunt, Jordan, had stolen her from the crib.

After Jordan was sent to prison for her actions, Claire decided to live a normal life. In a shocking turn of events, Claire went missing. After she was rescued, she was sent to a rehab facility and a psychiatric hospital to cope with her traumatizing experiences.

According to the latest developments of the show, Claire was reunited with her parents. Due to Claire's turbulent past, Victoria constantly worried about her newfound daughter.

With the current ongoings, Claire's character is still in the process of emotionally recovering from Jordan's schemes and finding her place in Genoa City as part of the Newman family.

More about Hayley Erin: Everything you need to know

Hayley Erin is an American actress who was born on July 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, California. Beyond playing Abby Newman and Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless, Erin has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio.

Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as New Life, L.A.'s Finest, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, NCIS, General Hospital, Austin and Ally, The Glades, Big Love, and The King of Queens.

Hayley Erin won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Actress in 2019 for her role as Kiki Jerome on General Hospital and was nominated in 2018. She married Irish actor Adam Fergus in 2020, and they have twin daughters. In 2021, she was reportedly living in South Dublin.

Besides waiting to witness the roles she plays in the future, fans eagerly await to watch the upcoming twists and turns that might confront her character, Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

