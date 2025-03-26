"Dark hair looks better on Tessa" - The Young and the Restless fans doing a double take over Tessa's surprising new appearance

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Tessa Porter, portrayed by Cait Fairbanks, appeared with a new look on the show. She had dark hair in the previous episodes of the daytime drama. When she turned blonde, other characters in the soap were shocked to see her pull off her new appearance.

Ad

In Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless, released on March 24, 2025, Daniel met Tessa at the bar. Daniel was shocked to see Tessa's new look.

In this episode, Tessa told Daniel she saw him talking to Sharon earlier. She said it was evident that Sharon wanted forgiveness. Daniel explained to her that he kept telling Sharon that he knew what happened to her, and Phyllis was not her fault. As they engaged in a conversation, Daniel found comfort with Tessa.

Ad

Trending

With the current ongoings, fans have speculated whether Daniel will get into a relationship with Tessa in the following episodes.

After witnessing Tessa's new appearance on the show, fans took to social media to express their opinions about her latest look. Shocked after seeing Tessa turning blonde from having dark hair, a fan, going by the name Karen Moore, stated:

"Dark hair looks better on Tessa."

A post made by a fan about Tessa's new appearance (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented under the post, discussing whether Tessa looked better in dark or blonde hair. One viewer voiced her opinion, saying that she liked Tessa as a blonde, as it made her eyes look beautiful. On the other hand, another fan mentioned that he hated Tessa's new look as she looked better with brown hair.

Ad

More fan reactions discussing whether Tessa looks better in blonde or brown hair (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Some fans also posted their speculations about Tessa's love life, asking whether she would end up with Daniel in the following episodes. While a netizen commented that she liked the brown hair better on Tessa, another viewer stated that she looked beautiful no matter what.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next with Tessa on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis discussed their kidnapping. Their conversation was honest but awkward. Phyllis was amazed that their captor knew so much about them. On the other hand, Sharon recalled the times they clashed with each other.

Ad

They agreed that their relationship consisted only of hatred towards. Sharon suggested that they could attempt in trying to make things better. Phyllis was unsure about letting go of her feelings, but agreed to give it a shot. Sharon assured her that healing would take time, and she suggested taking small steps.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor told Lily at the Newman ranch that while investigating, he had uncovered shocking details about Damian and Dumas. Victor stated that Dumas had been providing sensitive information to Damian in an attempt to insert himself into the Winters family matters. He requested Lily to be cautious, as Damian and Dumas could be dangerous.

After receiving the shocking news about Damian, Lily realized that she needed to take some serious action before Damian could gain more control. She also told Devon about the situation. She suggested they needed to be careful since Damian was not working alone.

Ad

Ad

Later, on The Young and the Restless, Sally became suspicious of Billy and Dumas' connection. She remembered working with one of his associates in Los Angeles. Since she knew about Dumas' reputation, she found it quite suspicious that he was contacting Billy.

When she confronted him, Billy downplayed the situation and said that Dumas was simply interested in Abbott Communications. However, Billy's excuse did not convince Sally. After sensing he was hiding something, she forced him to answer, but Billy cleverly dodged her questions.

Ad

With all the drama in Genoa City, fans await what happens next on the CBS daytime drama. Additionally, with the latest developments in the plot, viewers are eager to find out whether Daniel gets romantically entangled with Tessa in the next episodes.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless star Eva Longoria spills on life, film, and hitting 50

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback