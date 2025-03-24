The Young and the Restless star Eva Longoria spills on life, film, and hitting 50

Eva Longoria is an American actress known for playing Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She also gained fame and recognition for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, for which she landed two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.

In an interview with Today (NBC News) on Sunday Sitdown released on March 23, 2025, Eva opened up about turning 50 and spoke about her career in Hollywood. Later, she also talked about her latest movie, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Roadtrip.

In the interview, when Eva was asked how she felt after turning 50, she talked about the things she decided to do for the next phase of her life. She stated:

"You have to do an emotional inventory of like, everything I've done has been amazing, but what do I want the next 50 years to look like."

While discussing her life, she talked about what her philosophy has been for 50 years. She also commented about the changes in her lifestyle she needed to make for the later chapter of her life. She mentioned:

"And for me, I am of the philosophy of say 'Yes.' Say 'Yes' to that opportunity. Say 'Yes' to that trip. That's gotten me to where I am. But I think the second half of my life will be about saying 'No' and just really curating my experiences, curating my people and making those moments more special."

Meanwhile, in the interview, Eva explained how she agreed to play a role in her upcoming Disney movie, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Roadtrip. While discussing the film in detail, she commented:

"I love the idea of doing a movie that my son can watch and that I can watch with him. It's really a fun roadtrip movie but with the family. And it just happens to be a latino family."

After talking about her latest film, she said that nowadays most movies about Latinos are about their trauma, struggles, or identity. Since this was a fun movie that deals with a joyful family, she signed up for the role.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Isabelle Braña's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Isabella Braña, portrayed by Eva Longoria, appeared on the show from 2001 to 2003. Isabelle was initially introduced as a sweet woman, who later became a manipulative and scheming character.

In the show, she had an affair with Paul Williams and became obsessed with him. She became pregnant with Paul's child, further complicating his personal life. However, Paul decided to get back with Christine, leading to his separation from Isabelle.

After being heartbroken and enraged, Isabelle faked her own drowning and framed Christine for her murder. As the storyline of The Young and the Restless progressed, Isabelle returned alive and attempted to kill Christine as part of her revenge plan.

She then got exposed and was sent to a psychiatric facility, marking the end of the character's storyline.

Although Isabelle was a short-term character in the daytime drama, she had a lasting impact on Paul and Christine's life. After getting exposed for trying to kill Christine, she was never seen again on The Young and the Restless.

Her son, Ricky, was raised by his grandparents, who also grew up to become a troubled character himself.

More about Eva Longoria: Everything you need to know

Apart from playing Isabelle Braña on The Young and the Restless, Eva Longoria has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio. She has starred in films such as The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Lowriders, and Overboard.

She guest-starred on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular television productions such as Devious Maids and Telenovela.

Eva is also regarded for her directorial ventures. She directed the television series Ashley Gracia: Genius in Love, for which she earned a prestigious nomination at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She also directed the Oscar-nominated film, Flamin' Hot.

Eva Longoria was born on March 15, 1975 in Texas. With her performances across film and television, she has not only made her place in the industry but also earned a loyal fanbase, who eagerly await the upcoming roles she plays.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

