The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow teases Nick's new romance

Joshua Morrow played Nick Newman on The Young and the Restless. He recently opened up about Nick's new romance in an interview. He said that he wanted the character to have an active love life again. He added that it has been a while since Nick has been in a passionate love affair. The daytime star even admitted that he would be willing to strip down for a love scene.

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Nick had been juggling between two women, Sharon and Phyllis. Both of his exes, Sharon and Phyllis, were kidnapped and held hostage together.

They established a partnership and worked together to get out of this traumatic situation. They also agreed to move on by keeping their feud aside.

In an interview with Woman's World that was published on March 26, 2025, Joshua Morrow talked about the show's 52nd anniversary. He also discussed his character Nick's love life, which has been dry recently.

He said that Nick has been worried about both his exes. Morrow said that Nick deserves to find love again.

Morrow jokingly stated:

"It's been a while since Nick got naked, and he's sort of known for enjoying all the ladies that Genoa City has to offer."

Morrow opened up about his next love scene and said he has a feeling that he will be getting naked with his co-star, Case (Sharon), sometime soon, leaving fans wondering whether Sharon and Nick are getting back together.

He added:

"When it happens - and I bet a few bucks, it's with Sharon - I'm ready. Why not? There's nothing super sexy about them while we're shooting, but the fans love them, and we all just want to tell good stories, whether we're in clothes or not."

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Nick Newman's character

According to the plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless, Nick Newman, played by Joshua Morrow, was introduced as a key figure belonging to Genoa City's most powerful family. Throughout his tenure on the show, Nick struggled to balance family loyalty, personal ambitions, and romantic relationships.

As the show progressed, Nick matured into a respectful businessman after taking leadership roles within Newman Enterprises. Nick's romantic entanglements have been one of the major aspects of his character, especially with Sharon.

His turbulent relationship with his father, Victor Newman, has also contributed to driving his character's narrative forward.

Nick's early character arc focused on his love affair with Sharon. However, he later got involved with Phyllis, marking a drastic shift in his character. After separating from Sharon, Nick got married to Phyllis, with whom he had a daughter, Summer Newman. Sharon, on the other hand, got married to Jack Abbott.

Considering the feud between the Newmans and the Abbotts, Nick's rivalry against Jack Abbott and Billy Abbott has constituted a major part of the show's plot.

Although the family rivalry was initially fueled by Victor Newman and Jack Abbott, Nick found himself at odds with the Abbotts several times, both in business and personal matters.

More about Joshua Morrow

Joshua Morrow was born on February 8, 1974, in Juneau, Alaska, U.S. Apart from playing Nick Newman on The Young and the Restless, he also played Eric Cory in the film My Stepson, My Lover - Love, Murder, and Deceit (1997).

Besides being an actor on television, Morrow is also a musician. He joined the soul-pop group 3Deep in 1998, but the group disbanded in 2001.

Morrow won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor in 1996 and for Outstanding Hero in 2001 for his performance as Nick Newman on The Young and the Restless.

He also landed prestigious nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000.

Besides waiting to witness the roles he portrays in the future, his fans are eager to find out what happens next to his character, Nick Newman, on The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

