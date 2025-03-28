Why are there rumors of Daniel Goddard coming back to The Young and the Restless? Details explored

Daniel Goddard, who played Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, hinted at a possible return to the show after nearly six years away. He recently posted a video on X on March 25 suggesting a TV comeback.

Daniel played Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2019. Cane's romantic entanglement with Lily had a major impact on his character, making them one of the show's supercouples. After their divorce, Cane's character disappeared from Genoa City and he left town to search for his father, Colin.

Fans have started speculating about Cane's return. Goddard recently posted a video on X to announce big news about his potential reappearance on television.

In the caption, Goddard wrote:

"Big news... and I can't wait to share it with you."

In the video, he said that he had been getting lots of messages about the big news. After his announcement, viewers wondered whether Cane would be returning to Genoa City to get Lily and the kids back. Fans started speculating whether Cane could come out as Aristotle Dumas due to the mystery surrounding Damian's secret business partner.

In the video, the actor said:

"All I can say is this... Just for now... I got a haircut. And it's for a reason. So just soon. Very soon. I can't wait to tell you."

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Cane Ashby's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Cane Ashby, portrayed by Daniel Goddard, first appeared on the show in 2007. He was introduced as Colin Atkinson's son and the husband of Lily Winters. As the show progressed, Cane made a name for himself in Genoa City and became a successful businessman.

Cane's romance with Lily was one of the major aspects of his character, as they got married in 2009. Their relationship was tested when Lily suffered from ovarian cancer, but Cane supported her and remained by her side. Later, Cane's dark past resurfaced as it was revealed that he had ties to the Australian crime syndicate led by his father, Colin.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Cane got himself involved in a fraudulent scheme that named him as an heir to Devon Hamilton's fortune. When the truth was revealed, he lost Devon's trust. As his marriage with Lily was already over, he decided to leave Genoa City in 2019.

In the recent episodes, Damian hatched a dangerous plan with Dumas, his secret business partner, that would shake things up in Genoa City. As everyone in the show including Lily and Devon tried to figure out Dumas' real identity, fans started speculating who Dumas could be. With Daniel Goddard's recent announcement, viewers wonder whether Cane would appear in town as Dumas.

In the storyline, since Damian had been trying to woo Lily, Cane's ex-wife, a lot of dramatic events would unfold in the following episodes if Dumas were Cane.

More about Daniel Goddard: Everything you need to know

Daniel Goddard was born on August 28, 1971, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. He got married to Rachael Marcus on February 3, 2002, with whom he raised two sons, born in February 2006 and December 2008.

Apart from The Young and the Restless, Daniel Goddard has appeared in Home and Away, Beastmaster, Wild Card, Monk, Lightspeed, and Immortally Yours. Fans are eager to see his future roles and whether he'll return as Cane Ashby—or possibly as Dumas—on the CBS soap.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

