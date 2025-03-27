The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 28 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

CBS's The Young and the Restless has been holding viewers in suspense since its premiere in 1973, serving up hot drama, romance, and power struggles in Genoa City. The soap, developed by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, has had viewers on the edge of their seats with surprise twists and character-driven plots.

Ad

The Young and the Restless is preparing for a two-week rollercoaster of lies, changing allegiances, and increasing peril. March 28-April 4, 2025, Victor will begin the second stage of his scheme to trap Aristotle Dumas, while Traci discovers ominous information about Alan, which might lead her to uncover the truth about his identity.

Billy's relationship will be damaged by Sally's lack of faith in him, and Jack will become more worried about his sister's safety on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Victor triggers fallout with a surprise move on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman will make a bold move on Friday, March 28, leaving his family—and maybe his enemies- totally in the dark. This is likely related to the trap he's been setting up to bring down Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Ad

As Victor takes his plan to the next level, he'll introduce Lily Winters into the equation by sharing vital information that leaves more questions. Meanwhile, Devon Hamilton will be caught by the shock waves of Victor's manipulations and the additional challenges they bring to Chancellor-Winters.

Next week, Victor will be in backroom action, maybe manipulating Lily and Devon into becoming his pawns to reveal Aristotle's motives. But he won't be aware that Billy Abbott has already joined forces with Aristotle on a clandestine deal, one that could completely redo Victor's presumptions.

Ad

Sally learns Billy's secret society on The Young and the Restless

Sally Spectra's trust in Billy will further be undermined after she calls his bluff on March 28. In the subsequent days, she will learn that Billy has been hiding a gigantic secret from her, i.e., his affair with Aristotle Dumas. Fuel to the fire is added when Sally learns that Billy confided in Phyllis about the affair instead of confessing to her.

Ad

This revelation will leave Sally behind and suspicious, especially when Phyllis and Billy grow close once more. Sally will begin to wonder if Phyllis's arrival is strictly professional, or possibly something more emotional.

Ad

Her jealousy will intensify, and she may attempt to approach Billy and Phyllis to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, her gut feeling about Aristotle will grow stronger, leading her to dig deeper into the businessman's history and motivations.

Traci makes a discovery on The Young and the Restless

The secrets surrounding Alan Laurent will at last start coming to light, with Traci Abbott determined to discover why he had been behaving so oddly. Having become close with Sharon over coffee at the Crimson Lights, Traci will learn more about Sharon's kidnap ordeal and begin to suspect that "Alan" may not be the person he has been impersonating.

Ad

Sharon helps Traci untangle contradictions in Alan's stories and behavior, his reaction to security warnings, and his shifting explanations. The more pieces fall into place, the more Traci may decide she is not seeing Alan but his identical twin brother, Martin, who may be responsible for the Havenhurst experiments and other recent chaos.

Ad

Jack will grow increasingly worried about Traci’s involvement, especially when she entertains the idea of confronting Martin herself. The possibility of a trap to expose Martin may come into play, but with Ashley still abroad, the situation could spiral out of control quickly.

There’s also a chance that Chance Chancellor will spot Martin on security footage, adding another layer of confirmation to Traci’s theory.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback