The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, set to air between March 31 and April 4, 2025, Lily refuses to give up as she pushes Damian for the truth, while Chelsea stuns Billy with shocking news. Meanwhile, Phyllis does something no one expected, Lauren asks Nikki for a risky favor, and Victor gets caught up in a mystery from his past.

Ad

Previously on The Young and the Restless, Jack Abbott set a trap to confirm if “Alan Laurent” was actually his twin brother, Martin Laurent. Chance Chancellor also felt something was off, but didn’t have proof. Jack invited “Alan” to a fake wedding in Genoa City to uncover the truth. Traci Abbott wanted to confront “Alan” herself, even though Jack was worried it could be dangerous.

Meanwhile, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson’s reunion caused mixed reactions in the Newman family. Victor was happy and even hinted at marriage, but Nikki and Victoria weren’t so sure.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Phyllis Summers fought with Billy Abbott over his secret deal with Aristotle Dumas. Sally Spectra warned Billy that Aristotle might be hiding something, making Billy question whether he could trust him.

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Seeking advice and demanding answers

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack asks Victoria for advice, knowing she has plenty of experience with family, business, and personal struggles.

Meanwhile, despite their differences, Claire and Kyle find common ground and connect over a shared perspective. Elsewhere, Lily is determined to get answers and refuses to back down as she demands the truth from Damian.

Ad

Tuesday, April 1: Chelsea’s bombshell and Sally’s frustration

Damian promises Nate that he’s loyal, but given his past, it’s hard to trust him. Meanwhile, Sally gets frustrated with Adam again, showing that their history still affects her. The biggest surprise of the day comes when Chelsea drops shocking news on Billy, leaving him speechless after everything they’ve been through.

Ad

Wednesday, April 2: Phyllis’ surprising act and Billy’s struggles

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis joins hands with none other than Sally. Given their history of fighting, this comes as a huge surprise. Meanwhile, Jack tries to keep Billy in check, but knowing Billy, that won’t last long. Elsewhere, Lily takes charge and refuses to wait for others to fix her problems.

Thursday, April 3: Lauren’s bold request and Victor’s gamble

Ad

Victor tells Michael to take a more aggressive approach, but he might have set something in motion that he can’t control. Meanwhile, Diane grows more worried about Traci’s decisions. The biggest shock comes when Lauren asks Nikki to go against her own husband.

Ad

Friday, April 4: Victor’s connection and Traci’s doubts

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor’s past ties to the mysterious Aristotle Dumas make him the right person to give Lily advice, whether she wants it or not. Meanwhile, Traci starts questioning her choices, realizing her emotions may have clouded her judgment. Audra receives an unexpected invitation, leaving her curious about what’s coming next.

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback