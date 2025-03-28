The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally questions Billy’s alliance, Jack fears for Traci and Martin plans his next move

The March 28 episode of The Young and the Restless will see tensions running high in Genoa City as multiple storylines begin to converge with dramatic consequences. Sally will be questioning Billy following suspicions about his relationship with Aristotle Dumas, a mysterious stranger who is offering him a profitable deal.

Meanwhile, Jack will be going to extreme lengths to protect Traci as he learns more about her fiancé's questionable behavior.

Behind the scenes, Martin, in disguise as Alan, will continue to pull the strings, and no time will pass before he returns to town in an explosive showdown. He will continue to exploit Traci's emotional connection to him.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Sally presses Billy for the truth about Aristotle on The Young and the Restless

Sally Spectra will confront Billy Abbott after discovering that he shared sensitive business plans with Phyllis before telling her. Her concerns will intensify once she learns that Billy is working closely with Aristotle Dumas, a man with no public profile and unclear motives.

Billy will try to downplay Sally’s fears, claiming he simply wants to reclaim Chancellor and restore his family’s legacy. However, Sally won’t be convinced. She will question why Aristotle has gone to such lengths to conceal his identity and what he stands to gain from backing Billy.

As Billy dodges her questions, Sally will begin to suspect that there is more at stake than just business and that Billy’s deal with Dumas could put both Abbott Communications and their relationship in jeopardy.

Jack lures Alan (Martin) back to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Elsewhere, Jack Abbott will grow increasingly alarmed about Traci’s relationship with “Alan Laurent,” whose true identity appears to be Martin Laurent, the same man involved in the recent kidnapping plot.

Despite lacking concrete evidence, Jack will feel certain that Traci is in danger and will take matters into his own hands. Jack will reach out to “Alan” and propose hosting Traci’s upcoming wedding at the Abbott family home.

Believing this is a genuine gesture, Martin will agree to return to Genoa City. Jack’s goal will be to expose the truth and prevent Martin from further manipulating his sister.

While Jack will caution Traci to stay back, she will insist on dealing with "Alan" herself. She will think that she can find out the truth by staring him in the face. Her insistence on doing things her way will frustrate Jack and leave him worried sick for her safety.

Martin prepares for his next move on The Young and the Restless

While Jack and Traci make plans for Martin’s return, the man himself will be one step ahead. Viewers will learn that Martin may never have left town and could be lying low while waiting for the perfect moment to reinsert himself into Traci’s life.

His willingness to return so easily will suggest that he has something more calculated in mind. Martin's fixation on Traci will seem a long way from over, and his skill at manipulating the people around him will be a constant threat.

With Traci emotionally committed and open, Martin will attempt to capitalize on that relationship again, only in the name of reconciliation. Jack will have reason to believe that Martin's intentions are much darker, but persuading Traci might be an uphill fight.

Interested viewers can watch episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

