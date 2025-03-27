The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings for March 2025

CBS's The Young and the Restless left viewers in suspense in March 2025, with surprising guest appearances, heart-wrenching exits, and a history-making episode that made daytime television history.

Between seasoned performers coming back to the canvas and high-profile actors making their exit, some quietly, others with fanfare, casting updates this month reflected the series' evolving storylines and character arcs.

Here's a list of all the confirmed comings and goings on The Young and the Restless in March 2025.

Complete list of comings for March 2025 on The Young and the Restless

Returns/New Arrivals

1) Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

Traci on The Young and the Restless (Image via Youtube/@Y&R Insider)

Traci Abbott devotees will be treated to an activity feast this month. Veteran actress Beth Maitland was highly visible while playing Traci, as the character returns to center stage on the Alan Laurent storyline.

She appeared on March 12 and March 17, and was also present throughout March 28 in multiple scenes with Sharon, Jack, and Diane. Traci was also observed interrogating Alan as the plot thickens for Sharon and Phyllis's kidnapping.

2) Christopher Cousins as Dr. Alan Laurent

Alan on The Young and the Restless (Image via Youtube/@Y&R Insider)

Christopher Cousins continued to rock the boat playing Dr. Alan Laurent. Following the surprise plot twist that it was Alan behind the kidnapping of Sharon and Phyllis, the character has been right at the forefront in Genoa City.

He's spotted with Maitland's Traci, who happened to be his on-screen fiancée, which added some real emotional weight to the present narrative.

3) Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman Winters

Abby with Devon on The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless)

Having moved to recurring in 2024, Melissa Ordway made a short return this March, playing Abby Newman Winters. Abby was featured on episodes with the Newman and Winters clan members, providing the audience with some insight into her life since her hiatus.

4) Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

Ashley on The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless)

Another Abbott sister returns. Eileen Davidson is back on the set and has returned to playing Ashley Abbott. Davidson's return brings depth to the family's changing dynamics, particularly since Traci and Jack are already entrenched in big drama.

5) Billy Flynn joins The Young and the Restless in new role

Billy Flynn joins The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

In one of the year's largest casting shocks, Days of our Lives actor Billy Flynn is crossing over to The Young and the Restless. Flynn, who has played Chad DiMera on DAYS since 2014, has been cast in a role on The Young and the Restless that has not been disclosed and will begin appearing later this spring.

Because of DAYS' head-of-the-game filming schedule, Flynn will be seen on both soaps for a few months, which makes this a unique dual-soap crossover.

6) Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair

Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair on The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

Lauralee Bell, a well-known face in Genoa City, is set to return to The Young and the Restless in early June. Bell was last seen on the New Year's show in January of 2025.

Her character, Christine, has been globe-trotting with rock musician Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), but she'll be returning, and not to Genoa City alone. Bell will also crossover onto The Bold and the Beautiful from April 24–28 for a fashion show appearance as a representative of The Young and the Restless world.

7) Elizabeth Hendrickson as Chloe Mitchell Baldwin

Chloe Mitchell Baldwin fans rejoice, Elizabeth Hendrickson is returning as well this month. Although details about Chloe's storyline are being withheld, her return to Genoa City is always a welcome addition to the landscape.

8) Conner Floyd as Chance Chancellor

Chance with Chelsea on The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless)

Conner Floyd also continues to be the focus of the ongoing police investigation into the disappearance of Phyllis and Sharon. Chance is seen noticeably this month, March 11, 12, 14, and thereafter, in a scene with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Billy (Jason Thompson), Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

