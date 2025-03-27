The Young and the Restless recap (March 27, 2025): Phyllis suffers a panic attack while Traci fears Martin is alive

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on March 27, 2025, Diane Jenkins Abbott tried to show sympathy to Phyllis Summers, but it only led to more tension. A comment about Phyllis’ past captivity triggered a panic attack. Billy Abbott stepped in to help, and their conversation took a surprising turn toward a risky business scheme.

Meanwhile, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson worried about telling Connor they were back together. To their relief, he was thrilled to have his family reunited. Elsewhere, Traci Abbott told Jack Abbott she suspected Martin Laurent survived the balcony fall, not Alan.

As the clues added up, she feared she had fallen for an impostor. Jack urged her to tell Chance Chancellor, knowing the truth would shake their family.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Phyllis’ panic attack and Billy’s unexpected confession

At the Genoa City Athletic Club on The Young and the Restless, Diane approached Phyllis and apologized for the kidnapping ordeal. However, Phyllis didn’t believe Diane was being honest and accused her of having an agenda. Their argument grew tense until Phyllis suddenly apologized, admitting she was trying to let go of her grudges.

Even after the truce, Diane commented on Phyllis’ “experiment” and compared herself to a lab rat. This triggered painful memories for Phyllis, who became overwhelmed and had a panic attack. Diane tried to apologize, but Phyllis tearfully begged her to leave.

Billy soon arrived and saw that Phyllis was struggling. He took her outside to help her calm down, and she asked him to distract her with business talk. Billy then revealed he had been in contact with Aristotle Dumas and had a plan to reclaim the Chancellor without getting directly involved. Phyllis was shocked by his risky idea and questioned his judgment, but Billy remained confident.

Adam and Chelsea reveal their reunion to Connor

At Adam’s home on The Young and the Restless, he and Chelsea discussed how to tell their son, Connor, that they were back together. They worried about how he would handle the news, especially with his struggles with OCD and anxiety.

Despite their concerns, they decided to be honest with him. When Connor found out his parents had reunited, he was overjoyed. The thought of being a “real family” again made him incredibly happy, easing Adam and Chelsea’s worries. Seeing Connor’s excitement reassured them that they made the right decision.

Traci suspects Martin is alive and posing as Alan

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Traci told Jack about her growing concerns after speaking with Sharon. She pointed out strange inconsistencies surrounding “Alan” and the security alerts on his phone. The notifications about gas expulsion at the clinic, along with the psychological torment Sharon and Phyllis suffered at Havenhurst, made her uneasy.

Traci suspected that the real Alan had died in the fall and that his twin, Martin, had been impersonating him ever since. His sudden proposal and eagerness to leave the country only made her more suspicious. At first, Jack found it hard to believe such a shocking theory, but as Traci explained the clues, he started to see the truth.

Jack realized how dangerous the situation was and refused to let Traci be alone with “Alan.” He urged her to take their findings to Chance. However, Traci struggled with the painful truth that whether she was right or wrong, she would lose the man she loved. Jack reassured her that she wasn’t wrong and held her as she tried to process everything.

Viewers can watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

