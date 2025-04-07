The Young and the Restless recap (April 7, 2025): Chance traces clue to Paris while Summer lashes out over Claire

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless aired on April 7, 2025, Summer Newman finally admitted how upset she was about Kyle and Claire’s relationship. At the same time, Chance Chancellor revealed that he had traced a payment linked to the gas explosion to a psychiatric clinic in Paris, raising suspicions for Nick, Sharon, and Phyllis.

At the cottage, Sharon was happy when Nick said he would join her and Faith on their London trip to see Noah. Chance soon arrived with Phyllis to reveal the payment clue and a possible link to Ashley’s time in Paris.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman made a secret offer to Audra. He wanted her help exposing Kyle and hinted at a job reward. As Claire questioned Kyle about Victor’s role, Summer lost control and admitted she hated seeing Claire with Kyle, wishing that Claire would just disappear.

A family trip and a startling revelation

At the cottage on The Young and the Restless, Sharon was happy when Nick surprised her by saying he would join her and Faith on their trip to London to visit Noah; he even arranged the Newman jet. Their excitement was cut short when Chance arrived and asked Phyllis to come over to share an update.

Chance said the payment for the device used in the gas explosion was traced to a psychiatric clinic near Paris. When Sharon mentioned that Alan Laurent had arranged Ashley’s treatment there, Chance reacted but didn’t say much, making everyone suspicious.

Sharon remembered how emotional Traci had seemed during a past talk and wondered if she was hiding something. Phyllis didn’t trust Ashley and didn’t believe Alan was the one responsible for it. Nick also felt there was more to the story.

Victor’s manipulations and Audra’s dilemma

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Victor made a secret offer to Audra: if she helped take down Kyle, he hinted she could run a division at Newman Enterprises. At first, he suggested she seduce Kyle again, but Audra got angry and almost left.

Victor quickly said he just wanted her to show Kyle’s true colors and that he didn’t think Kyle was right for Claire. Nate later walked in and asked Audra about the conversation with Victor, but she stayed calm and said she would think about it.

Claire questions Kyle as Summer’s rage grows

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Claire told Kyle she felt uneasy about his vague story involving Jack, as she guessed Victor might be part of it. Kyle left Victor out of the story and gave her a simpler version. He asked her to trust him and not jump to conclusions.

Their quiet moment was cut short when Summer walked in. She tried to stay calm but clearly struggled as she watched Kyle and Claire with Harrison. Later, Chance noticed Summer’s mood and urged her to talk.

Finally, Summer broke down; she admitted she couldn’t stand seeing Kyle with Claire and hated how everyone acted like Claire’s past didn’t matter. She even confessed she sometimes wished Claire would just disappear. It was clear she still wasn’t over Kyle and couldn’t accept Claire in his life.

Fans of the CBS soap opera can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More