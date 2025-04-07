The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon teams with Phyllis, Kyle rattles Claire, and Alan's mask cracks

The Young and the Restless episode on Monday, April 7, 2025, will push a series of high-stakes plots to the limit. Sharon and Phyllis, once sworn enemies, will continue to bond as they pursue new clues related to their recent kidnapping ordeal.

There will be a second release of information that may at last burst open the mystery of the man they referred to as "Alan." Across town, Kyle will sit down with Claire for lunch, which will begin fairly innocently enough but will later get dramatic when something he says makes her visibly ill at ease.

At the same time, Victor Newman will be operating backstage, quietly stirring up trouble with Audra Charles and perhaps setting a trap for Kyle as well.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis team up after hearing shocking news on The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis will meet at Sharon's cabin to talk to Nick about a new clue regarding their mysterious abductor. Despite being far from friends, their traumatic experience has created an uneasy alliance.

This new discussion will finally enlighten them, specifically the individual who has been impersonating "Alan," their therapist, who had seen them both at their worst. The group will begin wondering if Alan's true identity is darker than they had originally thought.

The news will introduce a master manipulator who is leading them towards something much larger. As the clues accumulate, Sharon and Phyllis will begin digging deeper to discover just who this man is and why he's pursuing them.

If their instincts are correct, Alan's cunningly built farce will shortly be shattered.

Kyle's conversation unsettles Claire on The Young and the Restless

Elsewhere, Kyle will meet Claire at Society for a light lunch that quickly becomes awkward. Kyle will be bright and confident, perhaps too confident for Claire's liking.

Something in what he says will strike a nerve. Spoilers suggest that Claire's reaction will shift from easy to terrified in an instant. Whether Kyle brings up something from her past or unwittingly repeats someone else's words, Claire will not be able to suppress her discomfort.

The encounter will be a precursor to more trouble on the horizon for the couple. With Claire trying to get over her dysfunctional family dynamics and Kyle working through the collateral damage of his past breakups, outside interference or secret agendas will soon divide them.

Alan's secret identity is put at risk on The Young and the Restless

With Sharon, Phyllis, and Nick closing in, "Alan" will face serious trouble. The mask he has been hiding behind is starting to crack, and the people he manipulated are closing in on him.

Spoilers show that this investigation will not only get him into the middle of suspicion but could be the beginning of a full unmasking. The repercussions could be explosive when Alan's true motives are finally exposed.

If he's part of a larger organization or acting on someone else's behalf, then further names might be forthcoming in the next few days. However, for the time being, the focus is on determining who he is and ensuring that he can't hurt anyone else.

Victor works behind the scenes on The Young and the Restless

While the limelight remains focused on the probe and Kyle's new romance, Victor Newman will be busy scheming his own plan. He'll sit down with Audra Charles to discuss the scheme of getting revenge on Kyle.

While Audra will tread carefully, realizing Victor doesn't play by the book, revenge could be too sweet to resist. Victor may use this encounter to gather information, cut a deal, or test Audra's loyalty. When she goes along with it, Kyle's world can disintegrate as quickly as Claire's composure at lunch.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

