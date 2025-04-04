The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci struggles with Alan’s betrayal, Audra gets a shocking offer & Victor plays his next move

The March 4, Friday episode of The Young and the Restless is set to feature high emotional stakes, secret motives, and a startling new twist in the seemingly endless, complicated world of Genoa City.

Ad

Traci Abbott struggles to cope with the strong possibility that the man she trusted could be Martin Laurent. Audra Charles finds herself shocked by an enigmatic invite that will have her stuck in a hard place. Meanwhile, Victor Newman reigns in the case of Aristotle Dumas, working behind the scenes to uncover the truth and protect his family's interests.

Traci is caught between hope and fear as the mystery surrounding Alan deepens, while Audra, never afraid of power struggles, may have to make a quick decision when a powerful figure makes an offer.

Ad

Trending

And Victor, always one step ahead, is set to make his next move of strategy to wipe out any danger to his dynasty on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Traci revisits her risky solo assignment on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott's increasing mistrust of "Alan Laurent" will haunt her in the next episode. Although she initially dismissed Jack's suggestion that she let him come along to France with her and instead decided to face Alan on her own, Traci will start to question the sanity of that choice.

Ad

Ad

As she is assembling discrepancies in Alan's actions and tone of voice over a telephone call, Traci will find it hard to disclaim that this fellow might be Martin Laurent, Jack's so-called dead and dangerous twin brother.

Traci will have an inner conflict as she tries to resolve her emotions with the danger that Martin represents. Her heart wishes to think that Alan is the same guy she fell in love with, but her instincts and the facts point to a darker truth.

Ad

When Diane Jenkins knows that something is wrong and tries to check in with Traci, she will at first try to dismiss her worries. But soon, Traci will confide in Jack, saying that she's not sure about anything she thought she knew.

This emotional disclosure will be a watershed moment in her narrative, as Jack gets set to take more aggressive steps towards defending his sister and getting to the bottom of things on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Audra is given a secret proposition on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Elsewhere, Audra Charles will receive a surprising and slightly suspicious invitation. As she's trying to put distance between herself and Nate Hastings after their latest conversation, Audra will be drawn back into the mix by a new player, or perhaps an old one.

The source of the invitation is unknown, but it could be from Holden Novak, who has been neck-deep in Audra's investigation into Damian Kane.

Or Damian can call Audra himself. If he's discovered that she was attempting to snoop on him with Holden, perhaps he'll be willing to get in touch with her. Otherwise, Victor Newman could come into play.

Ad

As questionable as things may be becoming regarding Tucker McCall possibly operating under the name "Aristotle Dumas," Victor may want to question Audra about any prior business with Tucker.

Ad

No matter who she hears it from, Audra will be forced to second-guess her next move. Her fragile juggling of Nate, Victor, and Damian is becoming increasingly more complex by the minute, and this newest development may drive her to make a significant choice.

Victor doubles down on revealing Aristotle on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman will continue with his strategy of bringing Aristotle Dumas into the light. He will go to Lily Winters and inform her that his intel regarding Damian Kane is true. Despite Damian's objections, Victor will declare that Aristotle, or whoever is masquerading under that name, is controlling events behind the scenes.

Ad

Victor will also consider the possibility that Tucker McCall is the mastermind behind the assumed name. With this new theory gaining traction, Victor will escalate his bid to protect his family and business interests. His next action would be to plant disinformation or utilize his sources to pin his archrival against the wall.

While that's happening, Lily will be torn. Though she receives more information about Aristotle gaining strength in Genoa City, including his talking to Billy Abbott, she won't be ready to fully align with Victor. Devon Hamilton will also tell things carefully, riling Nate further, who continues to believe Damian is a man of integrity.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback