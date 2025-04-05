The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from April 7 to 11, 2025

In the upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, all attention turns to Alan, as Sharon, Phyllis, and Traci demand answers and justice. Ashley returns to find more chaos in Genoa City, Victor sets his sights on Kyle, and Audra faces a tough choice. Meanwhile, Summer and Chance deal with their feelings, and secrets are ready to come out.

Previously on the show, Kyle annoyed Victor by showing off his relationship with Claire, but Claire asked him to go easy for her grandfather’s sake. Esther encouraged them to say “I love you,” while Victor continued taking digs at the Abbotts and hinted at future plans with Audra.

At the same time, Lily questioned Victor’s claims about Damian and began to think Aristotle Dumas was behind the lies. Lily and Devon didn’t fully trust either Damian or Aristotle, which caused tension with Nate. Over at the GCAC (Genoa City Athletic Club), Traci told Jack about a call from Alan that left her in tears, worried that he might really be his dangerous twin, Martin.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, April 7 – Victor’s next move

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman picks a new target and comes up with another plan in his fight for control.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis learn disturbing information about Alan. The news makes them more determined than ever to get justice. Across town, Chance finally finds emotional closure with Summer, ending their chapter with bittersweet clarity.

Tuesday, April 8 – Ashley walks into chaos

Ashley comes back to Genoa City, adding tension to the already heated family situation. At the same time, Phyllis and Sharon team up to go after Alan. Traci suddenly makes a worried phone call, and it causes panic in the Abbott family as they begin to fear that something is wrong.

Wednesday, April 9 – Secrets and shockwaves

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Ashley grow more worried about Traci, and they’re not wrong to be concerned. Chance discovers something shocking that could change everything. As the truth starts to come out, Alan’s lies begin falling apart, leading to consequences that no one saw coming.

Thursday, April 10 – Traci takes a stand

Traci faces Alan and doesn’t let his mind games scare her. It’s a risky move, but it shows she’s ready to fight for the truth. Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis, who have grown stronger since their kidnapping, decide to work together. By teaming up, they focus on taking down the man who caused them so much pain.

Friday, April 11 – Old scores, new threats

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor turns his attention to Kyle, wanting payback as part of his never-ending family battles. Over in Victoria’s world, she looks back on her past with Cole and hopes to do things differently this time, maybe giving their relationship another chance.

Meanwhile, Audra is tempted by an offer that could change her future but only if she’s willing to take the risk.

Watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

