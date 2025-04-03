The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 4 to 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless are going to be tense with daring moves and surprising comebacks. In the episodes from April 4 to April 11, 2025, Lily Winters will explode in rebellion against Aristotle Dumas' conflicting storylines and do things her way.

Traci Abbott will be on her toes as impersonator Alan returns, bringing real danger to those around him. Meanwhile, Sally Spectra will try to keep her nose out of Billy's business dealings as Phyllis Summers continues to insert herself into the mix.

Victor Newman will continue manipulating from the background, trying to equip Lily and Michael Baldwin for his agenda. But with his machinations more involved, tension will build for those around him.

In the midst of it all, Amanda Sinclair will return to Genoa City as a potential hostile takeover begins to take shape. With loyalties tenuous and agendas in conflict, the next several days will see multiple characters at the breaking point.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott is at risk with impostor Alan on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott will remain troubled by her recent decisions, especially concerning her interactions with the imposter claiming to be Alan. His return to Genoa City will put her in grave danger, not only for herself but for others who are drawn into his orbit, including Ashley Abbott, Phyllis Summers, and Sharon Newman.

Traci will ultimately find herself having to confront him, stare him in the face, and determine whether he is indeed who he claims to be or is the deadly con man Martin. Ashley will show up just in time, as she may be the only one who possesses the information needed to expose the imposter.

Lily disrupts alliances and takes bold action on The Young and the Restless

After receiving contradictory accounts from Victor and Damian Kane, Lily Winters will decide not to seek the assistance of others anymore and will unravel the mystery of Dumas herself.

She will see Damian again, demanding answers for his association with Aristotle Dumas and what they want from the Winters family. Nate Hastings will also begin doubting Damian's honesty, especially since his brother's version keeps changing. Lily will take the final step in contacting Dumas in person, hoping to find out more for herself.

Victor Newman ramps up his schemes on The Young and the Restless

Victor will pressure Michael Baldwin harder than ever in the next few days, insisting on results and pushing him to more aggressive methods. His aim remains two-pronged, discrediting Jabot and revealing Dumas, but his actions will be criticized.

Lauren Fenmore, shocked by how hard her husband is being urged, will call for Nikki Newman to intervene. She will tempt Nikki to betray Victor, setting her up. Victor will meanwhile continue to provide Lily with incorrect information and hope to have her as part of his play.

Phyllis' interference and Billy's business gamble on The Young and the Restless

Despite Phyllis and Sally's warnings, Billy Abbott will go ahead with his Abbott Communications plans. He will complete his business deal with Jack and surprise everyone by announcing that Dumas has come to him with an offer to assist him in "making things right" regarding Chancellor.

Phyllis feels this is a reckless risk, but Billy will insist that he knows what he's doing. Phyllis will attempt to enlist Sally's help to stop Billy. However, Sally will refuse, opting to preserve Billy's autonomy, even as Chloe pressures her to drive Phyllis out of his life forever.

Claire and Kyle's love is under attack on The Young and the Restless

Claire Grace and Kyle Abbott will continue to grow closer, but their love won't be permitted to grow. Claire will alert Kyle that Victor is determined to ruin their relationship, and Victoria Newman will vow to stand guard for her daughter's happiness.

At the same time, Kyle will tell Jack about his passion for Claire and his worry that she will find herself caught up in a family conflict. Jack and Victoria will join hands to prevent Victor's interference from causing damage.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

