The Young and the Restless recap (April 8, 2025): Traci faces rising danger as Martin’s true identity comes to light

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on April 8, 2025, Ashley came back to Genoa City and started noticing troubling signs about Martin Laurent. Traci tried to hide her fear, but “Alan” grew suspicious, leading to a dangerous moment between them.

Jack and Ashley talked about the shocking idea that Martin might have survived the fall in Paris. Ashley first refused to believe it, but after hearing about the new clues, she got worried and wanted to see Traci, unaware that her sister was already in danger.

Elsewhere, Summer and Chance’s relationship ended, while Phyllis, Sharon, and Nick worked with Chance to uncover “Alan’s” true identity. As more hints pointed to Martin being the real villain, the truth slowly came to light.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Traci walks on thin ice while Ashley raises red flags

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Traci grew more uneasy around “Alan,” especially when he returned earlier than expected. She tried to hide her fear, but when she questioned their fast wedding plans, he became suspicious and demanded to know what she had found out.

Realizing that things could turn dangerous, Traci secretly called Jack with the phone in her pocket. Jack, already concerned after talking with Ashley, picked up and heard “Alan” confronting Traci. He instantly knew she was in danger.

Earlier, Ashley had returned from Paris and didn’t believe Jack’s theory that Martin might have survived the fall. But as they talked, she remembered odd things and changed her mind. After hearing about the kidnapping clues, Ashley was furious and wanted to confront Traci, but Jack suggested letting her rest, unaware that Martin was already with her.

Summer gets dumped and Chance follows the trail

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Summer told Chance she wasn’t over losing Kyle. Even though their relationship had ended, she was still hurting and not ready to move on. Chance, tired of waiting, broke up with her. He said she needed time to heal on her own.

At the cottage, Phyllis convinced Sharon and Nick to delay their London trip. She felt something was still off about “Alan.” Nick did some digging and found out Alan had a twin brother, Martin, who had a history of mental illness. This made the situation even more troubling.

Chance came back from the Paris clinic with updates. He said someone had made unauthorized purchases of a gas control valve and a lease on a farmhouse near Genoa City. Sharon realized that must be the place where she and Phyllis had been held

Martin is the imposter

As they shared what they had learned, Phyllis guessed that seeing his brother die might’ve pushed Martin over the edge. Sharon wondered if Martin was being framed, but Nick thought Chance was hiding something and pushed him for answers.

Chance finally hinted that “Alan” wasn’t really Alan. The group realized Martin, unstable and dangerous, was likely behind the kidnappings and now tricking Traci. The need to act quickly became clear.

The Young and the Restless episode ended with Traci still alone with Martin, who was growing more unstable. Jack, Ashley, and the others were close to the truth but had no idea about the upcoming danger.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

