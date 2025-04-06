The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025): Lily confronts Damian, Traci breaks down, and Victor targets Jabot

The drama reached a fever pitch in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025) as suspense surrounding Damas reached a boiling point. Lily confronted Damian about his mysterious ties to the powerful figure, with Nate stuck in the middle and having to weigh family loyalty against growing suspicions.

Traci suffered a heart-wrenching emotional rollercoaster as suspicions mounted that her fiancé Alan is not what he appears to be. Meanwhile, Victor clutched his plan for vengeance against Jack closely, using Michael and a mole he inserted, to attack Jabot from the inside out.

Everything that happened this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025) on The Young and the Restless

Monday, March 31, on The Young and the Restless: Lily questions Damian, Claire doubts Victor

Damian and Nate brought Amy home from the hospital after her treatment, and she remarked on how much their assistance was valued, even as tension mounted.

Lily soon followed, accusing Damian of already knowing about her family before any formal introduction. Damian forcefully denied the claim, but Nate began to probe the discrepancies in his brother's story.

After Lily had left, Amy interrogated them for news. They downplayed the fight, but Amy was not having it. Meanwhile, Claire met Victoria for lunch and admitted to being disturbed by Victor's view of her romance with Kyle.

Victoria put her in her place with a pep talk, and later on, Jack warned Kyle that Victor could intervene. Kyle stood by Claire, and the couple rekindled their romance at Crimson Lights.

Tuesday, April 1, on The Young and the Restless: Chelsea speaks out for Adam, Amy demands the truth

Adam informed Sally that he got back with Chelsea. Sally heard the news calmly, though she admitted to occasionally wondering what might have been. Meanwhile, Chelsea acknowledged the affair to Billy, who accused Adam of leading her on. Chelsea dismissed Billy's forewarning and signified that she believed in Adam's change.

Billy and Sally compared their experiences talking to their previous partners afterwards. Sally felt they needed to move on, but Billy could not shake off the feeling that Adam was still a threat.

Amy confronted Damian and Nate at the penthouse over Lily's allegations. Damian stated that Lily had been misinformed, presumably by Victor. Amy also learned that Audra and Holden had a past, which made her more doubtful of what had been kept from her.

Wednesday, April 2, on The Young and the Restless: Lily demands the truth about Dumas, Jack approves Billy's deal

Phyllis and Billy talked about Dumas at Society. Phyllis cautioned that the billionaire with a secret might be concealing something evil. Lily broke in and explained that Damian worked for Dumas but never actually met the man.

She could not imagine a reason why Dumas, an affluent man with no known connections to Genoa City, would suddenly take such an interest.

Meanwhile, Nate and Damian confronted Holden regarding rumors surrounding Dumas. Holden deflected and suggested that Lily was leaping to conclusions. Lily arrived during their conversation, angry that Nate had expressed her concerns. She asked him to explain, but Damian had little new to say.

Meanwhile, Jack and Billy sat down to finalize the financing. Jack grilled Dumas, but attested when Billy complained that he was still assessing the risks. Chloe cautioned Sally against Phyllis' business clout, and Phyllis tried to persuade Sally to assist Billy in avoiding Dumas.

Thursday, April 3, on The Young and the Restless: Victor accuses Tucker, and Traci becomes emotionally overwhelmed

Victor and Michael pondered their theory that Tucker could be operating under the name Dumas. Michael discussed having worries about the mole they had planted at Jabot, who feared Kyle suspected him.

Despite warnings, Victor was still fixated on his revenge against Jack. Nikki and Lauren spoke privately, with Lauren being concerned about how far Victor would draw Michael into his plots.

Meanwhile, Traci lost her grip on reality emotionally, wondering if her fiancé Alan was Martin. She called Jack in tears, worried she'd been involved with a man who had a tainted past.

Jack warned her and vowed his total support. Kyle at Crimson Lights told Jack that Glissade executive Mathison was being sneaky and inquiring about the same things Victor had inquired about, suggesting he might be Victor's mole.

Friday, April 4, on The Young and the Restless: Victor warns Kyle, Traci fears the worst

Lily approached Victor to discuss Damian. Victor stood by his position that Damian was lying and continued to assert that Dumas had a far greater agenda in Genoa City. Victor instructed Lily and Devon to guard their business and promised to reveal more to them after he had proof.

Back at the penthouse, Nate told Audra what had happened. While Audra thought Damian was playing them, Nate believed in his brother's good nature. Lily and Devon came up to Nate afterwards, telling him to avoid Damian. Nate refused, not wishing to turn his back on family without hard facts.

At Crimson Lights, Kyle and Claire shared a flirtatious moment, when Victor interrupted with an ominous warning. Claire instructed Kyle to leave her grandfather alone, and Kyle did so.

At GCAC, Diane tried to reassure Traci, who was still unsure if Alan was really Martin. Jack showed up, and Traci felt guilty for possibly endangering the family. Jack promised her they would get to the bottom of it together on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch on The Young and the Restless on CBS.

