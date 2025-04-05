"Biggest lie ever!"- The Young and the Restless fans mock Victor's "bygones be bygones" claim to Audra

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Audra walked into Crimson Lights and ran into Victor. He decided to be cordial and asked her about her job prospects. As Audra talked about a few promising leads, Victor asked if they could sit down someday and discuss her options, further suggesting that they should move on from the past and leave the tensions behind.

The spoilers of The Young and the Restless for the next week suggest that Victor has vowed to punish Kyle because the Jabot co-CEO dared to flaunt his relationship with Claire in front of him. According to the spoilers, the war between Victor and Kyle connects to Audra's circumstances. As per the show's preview, Victor and Audra share an interesting chat about Kyle and revenge.

While Victor suggests that the past should remain in the past, Audra considers accepting a tempting offer. With the current ongoings, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Victor and Audra. When Victor talked about letting bygones be bygones, viewers speculated that he was lying and he did not actually want to move on from the past.

A user named Janice Brantley Tyree posted on a fan group on Facebook, mocking Victor's statement. She humorously stated:

"Victor said to Audra, 'I'm the kind of man who lets bygones be bygones.'"

One fan, going by the name Mary Meehan Stark, commented below the post and addressed the situation by saying that it is the "biggest lie" ever told by Victor. Mary wrote:

"I actually laughed out loud...biggest lie ever!!"

A post made by a fan, saying that Victor is lying (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Several fans commented and shared similar sentiments about the situation involving Victor and Audra. While one netizen mentioned that Victor was lying because he is the 'master of holding grudges,' another viewer speculated that Victor wanted Audra to come between Kyle and Claire.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

While fans mocked and called Victor out for lying to Audra, many viewers speculated what could happen next on the show. While a user stated that Victor still hates Jack and is doing everything to hurt the Abbotts, another fan commented that Audra would be a "fool" to trust Victor again.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on April 4, Lily questioned Victor about his claims against Damian Kane. After Damian denied looking into her or Devon, Lily suspected Victor's information. However, Victor defended his position and said that Aristotle Dumas may have provided false information to cause trouble.

When Victor revealed that Aristotle had contacted Billy at Abbott Communications, Lily grew even more worried. Although Victor promised to continue investigating Aristotle, he warned Lily by saying that her family business could be at risk.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Esther teased Kyle and Claire regarding their romance on The Young and the Restless. However, things took a dramatic turn when Victor showed up. Kyle poked Victor by talking about his date plans with Claire and even hinted at a night in with her.

Kyle was not bothered when Victor replied to him coldly, but Claire asked him not to provoke her grandfather. Kyle then agreed to tone it down while Claire thought that Victor would eventually come around, hoping for no more drama.

Later in The Young and the Restless episode, Traci opened up to Jack about her doubts. She admitted to Jack that she feared Alan Laurent might actually be Martin. Although Jack remained calm, he said that they needed to inform Ashley and Diane if her suspicions were true.

Then, while talking about a recent call from Alan, Traci became emotional. She said that his voice felt too similar, and she thought she was talking to the man she loved. However, her doubts left her shocked and shaken. Jack tried to comfort Traci and assured her by saying that they would face the truth together.

With the dramatic events unraveling and shocking secrets coming to the surface in Genoa City, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera. Additionally, with the latest developments, viewers look forward to finding out whether Victor was lying to Audra about keeping the past behind them.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

