"Back to his old Billyness" - The Young and the Restless fans call out Billy to let go of his vendetta

In recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis met Billy Abbott at Society. She told him she was becoming more suspicious since she failed to uncover any information about Aristotle. However, Billy refused to back out and was determined to advance his plan.

Billy's behavior concerned Phyllis, so she decided to get him some help. She tried to stop Billy from making a mistake. She told Sally that Billy was in danger and needed help. However, Sally refused to help them, saying it was more than business.

Later, Jack visited Billy's place to discuss business. Jack intended to finalize his investment in Abbott Communications. As they engaged in a conversation, Billy told him that Aristotle had offered to make up for everything that happened to him.

Jack became extremely concerned when Billy mentioned that Aristotle was tied to Lily. He remained skeptical even when Billy assured him that Abbott Communications was his priority. Despite being worried about Aristotle's involvement, Jack signed the papers.

With the current ongoings, fans took to social media to call out Billy to let go of his vendetta. Viewers expressed their opinions about Billy's motives and speculated that his revenge plan could put him in grave danger. A user named Vicki Johnson posted on Facebook that she liked Billy's character but that he needed to introspect about his recent actions.

One fan, Arlene Jones, addressed Billy's current storyline and said that his character was back to his old ways.

Arlene stated:

"Back to his old Billyness."

A post made by a fan, calling out Billy for his actions (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post and shared similar sentiments regarding Billy's obsession with his vendetta. While a netizen mentioned that Billy needs to get a grip and stop trying to get revenge on everyone, another viewer expressed her displeasure over the fact that the show's writers would not let Billy do any good.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments about Billy (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers called out Billy for his recent deeds. However, some fans rooted for Billy and wished to see him defeat Victor. While a fan stated that the writers are missing a great opportunity to let Billy beat Victor, another user commented that Billy is no better than Victor for holding onto old grudges.

Fans voice their opinions about Billy's vendetta (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Chelsea met Billy at Crimson Lights and told him that she was back with Adam. This revelation upset Billy, who called Adam a manipulator and claimed that he did not change.

Although Chelsea tried to convince Billy that Adam had matured, Billy refused to believe her. Chelsea asked Billy to respect her decision, but he accused Adam of playing mind games with everyone. Billy insisted that Chelsea was making a mistake by reuniting with Adam.

Meanwhile, Adam met Sally at Society in The Young and the Restless and informed her about reuniting with Chelsea. She thought that Adam and Chelsea's reunion must have made Connor happy, but she ended up thinking about her own past with Adam.

Adam and Chelsea returned home and discussed their encounters with Sally and Billy. Chelsea said she was disappointed because Billy refused to believe Adam had changed. However, Adam was not surprised as he thought Billy would always perceive him as a villain.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Amy asked Damian to reveal the truth. He said that there was a misunderstanding because of Lily's false information. He tried to give Amy some reassurance and asked her to rest, but she still remained skeptical.

On the other hand, Nate suspected that Victor Newman was feeding Lily false information to damage Damian's reputation. The recent developments made him question who really was behind the scheme and what their motives could have been.

With dramatic events unraveling and shocking secrets emerging in Genoa City, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

