The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on March 26, 1973, and has been a fan favorite for decades now. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and is set in the fictional town city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless revolves around the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor family members and focuses on themes of romance, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, the show will have many moments filled with action and drama. Lily will end up confronting Damian regarding Aristotle Dumas, Sally will confide in Chloe regarding her relationship issues, and Lauren will ask Nikki for a huge, unexpected favor.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025

1) Lily and Damian's confrontation

Recently, on The Young and The Restless, Damian and Lily have been enjoying spending time with each other during his stay in Genoa City. His efforts to charm and woo her seemed to work well, as Lily had also softened up to his advances. Spoilers suggest that their next meeting together will potentially not end well.

Lily will confront him about his secret business partner, Aristotle Dumas, and have a heated conversation with him regarding keeping secrets from her. Viewers and fans have yet to find out how Lily's conversation with him will end and whether Damian will open up to Lily about his association with Aristotle Dumas.

2) Sally shares her relationship issues with Chloe

In the upcoming week's show episodes, Sally will meet Chloe and discuss how her relationship has progressed.

Sally would share how she had been having issues regarding Billy and his nature and ended up rushing to help Phyllis Summers at her every beck and call. She would also open up about how she had tried to be very supportive for the longest time but had gotten fed up with the frequency of the incidents.

Chloe would suggest to Sally that since her current demeanor was not working, she should try to be devious and hatch a plan to make sure that Phyllis leaves Billy's life once and for all.

3) Lauren asks Nikki Newman for a favor

Lauren would meet with Nikki Newman over dinner, and the two women would have a good time together. Suddenly, Lauren would unexpectedly ask Nikki for a favor and ask her to betray her husband, leaving Nikki shocked.

The storyline suggests that her request could be linked to her own husband Michael being Victor Newman's, Nikki's husband's, right-hand man. Michael has gotten into various dangerous situations in order to save Victor and is always at his every beck and call.

Lauren's request to Nikki Newman could be a bid in order to protect her husband from danger. The upcoming week's episodes will reveal whether Nikki has betrayed Victor for Lauren's request or not on The Young and The Restless.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

