The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025): Phyllis and Sharon bury the hatchet, Traci fears the worst, and Billy plays with fire

On The Young and the Restless, emotions ran high as the consequences of Sharon and Phyllis’s kidnapping continued to affect them and their loved ones. After years of hostility on The Young and the Restless, the two women finally sat down to talk, but their truce may be more fragile than anyone expects.

Meanwhile, Traci’s world was turned upside down as doubts about Alan turned into full-blown fear. At Abbott Communications, Billy's risk of a new partnership was keeping Phyllis and Sally on pins and needles.

Victor uncovered more about Aristotle Dumas, who seems to be involved in more than one business in Genoa City. Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea reunited, professing their love to the Newman family on The Young and the Restless.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless

this week

Monday, 24 March: Phyllis falls ill, and Nick takes charge

Phyllis woke up from a nightmare about the clinic and tried to reassure Nick and Summer that she was fine. But when they would not let it go, she lost her temper, then collapsed.

She admitted the experience of being kidnapped with Sharon had shaken her in ways she could not explain. Nick, realizing she needed only Sharon's help, encouraged her to talk it out with her nemesis.

Meanwhile, downtown, Daniel sat down with Sharon, who was also struggling to get her head around her feelings. Then, Nick arranged a meeting between Phyllis and Sharon at Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless.

Tuesday, March 25: Phyllis and Sharon reach a tentative understanding

Sharon and Phyllis at Crimson Lights confronted their past. Phyllis openly called it what it was: hate all those years. But together, they concurred their mutual hurt had changed something fundamental between them.

At Society afterward, they bonded over the ongoing nightmares, teasing that they required couples therapy. Both women, for the first time, admitted they had no idea who they were without the anger.

Meanwhile, Victor confronted Lily and told her that Aristotle Dumas had arranged for Damian to get close to the Winters' business. Lily promptly warned Devon that Damian was not to be trusted.

Wednesday, March 26: Traci starts piecing things together, and Claire and Kyle calm down

Sharon’s casual mention of the gas leak at the clinic rattled Traci, who remembered a strange text she’d seen on Alan’s phone weeks earlier. Sharon also proposed asking Alan to help her and Phyllis process the trauma, but Traci brushed it off.

Then Traci confided in Jack, unsure whether Alan was hiding something or if he was someone else entirely. Jack starts to see that Traci’s suspicions might be justified.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Claire enjoyed a cozy day together and got the silent blessing of Jack and Nikki. But Traci’s mind was racing, and the possibility that Alan might be Martin sent her into full alert mode.

Thursday, March 27: Traci fears Alan is Martin, and Phyllis suffers a trigger

Traci laid it all out before Jack: Alan's offer, the security alerts, and the connection to Sharon and Phyllis's kidnapping. She couldn't get over the possibility that Alan might be Martin.

Jack had recommended calling in Chance, and they came up with a strategy to bring "Alan" back to Genoa City. At the GCAC, Phyllis met with Diane, and a careless remark sent her into a panic attack.

Billy helped her settle down, but things became increasingly tense when he told her he was working with Dumas. Phyllis disapproved and set out to investigate him on her own, only to come up empty-handed on The Young and the Restless.

Friday, March 28: Adam and Chelsea share the news, and Phyllis warns Billy

On The Young and the Restless, Adam and Chelsea reunite the Newman family to break the news of their reunion. Victor and Nick approved of the move, but Nikki wasn't so sure. Connor is thrilled at his parents' reunion.

Chelsea admitted she was in doubt but wanted to believe in their future. Phyllis warned Billy about the repercussions that could arise from his connection with Dumas at the park. He insisted that he knew what he was doing and that it was only a business deal. He added that the "old Phyllis" would have been all for the deal.

At home, Sally noticed that Billy was not in a good mood. Billy told her that Phyllis disapproved of his meeting with Dumas. He disclosed that Dumas made an offer to him but refrained from sharing any more details that concerned Sally.

Meanwhile, after meeting Billy, Phyllis dug deeper, and what she failed to find only made her doubt more. "Who is this guy?" she complained, staring at a blank results page.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

