"He's so dumb" - The Young and the Restless fans criticize Billy for risking it all to challenge Victor again

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Billy decided to go after Victor once again. When Phyllis realized that Billy had betrayed her over Abbott Communications, she confronted her. She accused him of destroying their fresh start for the sake of his revenge. Phyllis was frustrated when Billy refused to explain Aristotle Dumas' true intentions.

Billy informed Sally about his altercation with Phyllis. When he talked about Dumas, Sally became concerned. When she asked him for more details, Billy said that Dumas had presented him with a tempting business offer.

Sally warned Billy about Aristotle because of his hidden identity. She said that Billy could get into trouble while trying to go against Victor.

Regarding the current storyline on The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation. After witnessing Billy's questionable actions in trying to challenge Victor, fans called him out on Facebook.

One fan, going by the name Susie Marie, posted on Facebook, saying that she finds Billy dumb.

Susie stated:

"He's so dumb and I cringe when I see him even before he talks, stupid face expressions."

A post made by a fan about Billy's recent actions (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented under the post, sharing a similar sentiment about Billy's latest actions. Viewers argued that Billy was risking it all to challenge Victor. While one netizen voiced her opinion, saying that Billy needs to leave that alone since he cannot win against Victor Newman, another viewer stated that Billy cannot do anything on his own.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

While some fans criticized Billy for his deeds, some viewers took his side and defended his position on social media. Fans also started speculating what could happen to Billy in the following episodes.

While a viewer hoped that Billy would succeed as many fans were sick of the Newmans, another fan speculated that Phyllis and Sally would save Billy from making a fool of himself.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack and Traci met Chance Chancellor at Crimson Lights to talk about their suspicions regarding Alan Laurent. Chance agreed that something seemed strange. However, no proof could be found that linked Alan to the disaster at the clinic.

Jack was not willing to wait, so he hatched a plan to bring Alan back to Genoa City. As part of the plan, he invited Alan to attend a wedding at the Abbott mansion. Alan fell for the trap and agreed to return to Genoa City after completing his work in Paris.

When Traci said that she wanted to confront Alan about his real identity by herself, Jack feared that it would be risky.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Adam and Chelsea informed everyone at the Newman ranch that they were back together. Victor was excited and even talked about their marriage. However, Adam and Chelsea said that they did not wish to rush into anything.

When Nikki and Victoria expressed their doubts about their union, Chelsea assured them, saying that Adam had changed. Adam said that Nick would get back with Sharon, but Nick did not entertain the idea.

While Nick and Victoria discussed that Adam seemed happier, Nikki warned Victor about Adam and Chelsea's future.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Billy hatched a plan to challenge Victor after receiving a business offer from Aristotle Dumas. However, Phyllis accused him of destroying their new beginning by betraying her over Abbott Communications.

When Sally learned about Billy's connection to Dumas, she feared that Billy could end up in trouble. She asked for more details about Billy and Dumas' next plan, but Billy dodged her questions.

She asked him to be careful because she feared that Dumas' true motives could land Billy in grave danger.

With all the drama that is happening in Genoa City, fans are eager to find out whether Billy succeeds or fails in going after Victor. With the new developments in the show's storyline, viewers await to watch what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

