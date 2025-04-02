The Young and the Restless recap (April 1, 2025): Adam and Chelsea reunite as Billy warns of disaster

In the episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 1, 2025, Chelsea Lawson reunited with Adam Newman, shocking Genoa City and angering Billy Abbott. Chelsea defended her choice, but Billy insisted Adam hadn’t changed. Meanwhile, Sally Spectra reflected on her past with Adam after hearing the news.

At Nate Hastings’ apartment, Amy Lewis demanded answers from Damian Kane, uncovering old secrets and raising doubts about his past. Nate also questioned whether Victor Newman was behind the false information. As tensions grew, Adam and Chelsea faced backlash, while Nate and Amy worried about hidden truths.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Billy warns Chelsea about Adam

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea told Billy she was back with Adam. Billy was upset, calling Adam a manipulator who hadn’t changed.

Chelsea insisted Adam had grown, but Billy didn’t believe it. He accused Adam of playing mind games, while Chelsea urged him to respect her choice. Still, Billy was sure she was making a mistake.

Adam and Sally discuss the past

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Adam told Sally about reuniting with Chelsea. She assumed Connor was happy but soon reflected on her own past with Adam.

Sally admitted she sometimes wondered about their relationship. Adam sensed her doubts and suggested she wasn’t truly happy with Billy. However, Sally dismissed the idea, reaffirming her commitment and saying they all needed to move on.

Adam and Chelsea compare notes on their exes

At home, Adam and Chelsea talked about their encounters with Billy and Sally. Chelsea was disappointed that Billy couldn’t see that Adam had changed. However, Adam wasn’t surprised, believing Billy would always see him as a villain.

Meanwhile, Billy told Sally he had no feelings for Chelsea but hated her being with Adam. He called Adam a monster, frustrating Sally. She reminded Billy that she had once loved Adam too and didn’t like being told she was manipulated. She also questioned if Billy would ever let go of his anger toward Adam and Victor.

Amy demands answers from Damian

At Nate’s apartment on The Young and the Restless, Amy pressed Damian for the truth. He admitted there was a misunderstanding due to Lily’s false information. However, Amy still felt uneasy as Lily kept investigating.

Damian noted that Nate also had doubts about him. He then revealed that Audra had a past with Holden and was using it to gather information. This worried Amy, who feared more dangerous secrets could surface. Damian reassured her and urged her to rest, but she still had doubts.

Nate suspected that Victor Newman might be feeding Lily false information to damage Damian’s reputation. This made him question who was truly behind the scheme and why.

With Chelsea and Adam facing backlash, Billy and Sally struggling with old emotions, and Damian’s past under scrutiny, the drama in Genoa City only grew. More secrets were bound to come out, keeping tensions high.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

