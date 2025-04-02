The Young and the Restless fame Judah Mackey joins FBI: Here's everything you need to know

Judah Mackey, known for playing Connor Newman on The Young and the Restless, announced he will guest-star on FBI: Most Wanted. On April 1, 2025, he shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo with co-stars Dylan McDermott (Remy Scott) and Roxy Sternberg (Sheryll Barnes).

Mackey stated:

"Tune in to FBI: Most Wanted tonight at 10 pm on CBS!!"

Judah Mackey is set to appear in the FBI: Most Wanted episode titled Covered. The story follows the team investigating the murder of an undercover FBI agent and discovering that multiple agents’ identities, including Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym), have been compromised. Special Agent Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi) joins the team to help uncover the leak and save her fellow agents.

While sharing the news of his appearance, Mackey wrote on Instagram:

"Epic week filming this episode in New York with such an awesome cast and crew! Grateful for everyone who made this opportunity and experience possible! @fbicbs @cbstv"

Judah's post added:

"Shout out to @icl_academy for providing the flexibility and support to keep up my studies while filming on location."

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Connor Newman's character as actor Judah Mackey joins FBI: Most Wanted

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Connor Newman, portrayed by Judah Mackey, was born as Terrence Connor McAvoy. His mother, Chelsea, was married to Dylan McAvoy when he was born. After his birth, Connor's genetic eye disease surfaced and the doctors suggested that he should get a cornea transplant. Adam Newman quickly realized that he was Connor's biological father.

Connor, a troubled child, tried to reunite his parents and used nightmares to stay close to them. As Adam's behavior worsened and Chelsea suffered an aneurysm, Connor blamed himself and sought approval, eventually developing OCD.

After Connor had started learning the coping mechanism, he was ready to come back home to Genoa City. As he struggled with OCD, his parents, Adam and Chelsea, collaborated to support him. This has been one of the major aspects of Connor's character, shedding light on mental health issues in children.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Connor has been involved in dramatic events in the storyline, including health issues and family conflicts. According to the recent episodes, Connor celebrates his parents, Adam and Chelsea, getting back together on The Young and the Restless.

More about Judah Mackey as he joins FBI: Most Wanted as a guest star

Judah Mackey is a child actor who has appeared in multiple films and television shows. He has been recognized by daytime fans for his roles on The Morning Show, Hard Miles, and The Young and the Restless.

Mackey's fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Criminal Minds, What/If, Deadcon, Darkness Falls, Arlo the Alligator Boy, Gen: Lock, Pretzel and the Puppies, American Gigolo, Perry Mason, Stillwater, and PAW Patrol World.

Mackey is set to appear on FBI: Most Wanted, where his fans can watch him reprise a new role. Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Connor Newman, on The Young and the Restless, his fans are eager to watch him on FBI: Most Wanted.

Catch a glimpse of Judah Mackey on FBI: Most Wanted on CBS on April 1 at 8 p.m. (PT/ET) and on Paramount Plus.

