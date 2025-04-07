"Victor needs to retire"— The Young and the Restless fans slam his plan to use Audra to manipulate Kyle and Claire

In the April 4 episode of The Young and the Restless, Audra ran into Victor after arriving at Crimson Lights. When Victor cordially inquired about her job prospects, she mentioned some promising leads. Victor asked if they could sit down to discuss her options, suggesting they should move forward from the past.

The spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that Victor is determined to punish Kyle for daring to flaunt his relationship with Claire. The conflict between Victor and Kyle is linked to Audra. According to the spoilers, Victor and Audra talked about Kyle and revenge. Audra is outraged when Victor suggests she use seduction to break Kyle and Claire's relationship.

With the current developments in the show's storyline, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions regarding the situation involving Audra and Victor. Viewers criticized Victor's plan to use Audra to manipulate Kyle and Claire. One fan, who goes by the name Janice Young, commented under a Facebook group's post on April 5, 2025, stating that Victor needs to retire—

A fan saying that Victor needs to retire (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Several fans commented on the post and expressed similar sentiments about Victor. Viewers reacted to the show's spoilers and criticized Victor for using Audra to sabotage Kyle and Claire's relationship for his own agenda.

While one netizen called Victor a soulless person and urged him to mind his own business, another viewer suggested it was time for a change, as everyone was tired of Victor's schemes.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Many viewers speculated about what could happen to Victor and Audra in the upcoming episodes, given their recent actions. One viewer commented that Audra would distance herself from Victor upon realizing she might lose Nate, while another fan noted that Victor often manipulates people to serve his own agenda.

A user mentioned that although Audra might have been initially outraged, she could ultimately help Victor because he offered her money.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, released on April 4, 2025, Lily confronted Victor and questioned him about his claims against Damian. She suspected that Victor was spreading false information since Damian denied looking into Lily or Devon. Despite being accused of lying, Victor defended his position, suggesting that Aristotle Dumas might have provided misinformation to stir up trouble.

Lily became worried when Victor mentioned Aristotle contacting Billy at Abbott Communications. As her suspicions grew, Victor reassured her that he would continue to investigate Aristotle Dumas. Later, he warned Lily and said that her family's business could be at significant risk.

Meanwhile, Esther met Claire and Kyle at Crimson Lights and teased them about their budding romance on The Young and the Restless. When Victor arrived, the dynamics shifted, and Kyle poked him by bringing up his date plans with Claire, even suggesting a cozy night together. Victor reacted coldly to Kyle, but he remained unfazed.

However, Kyle agreed to stop stirring up trouble when Claire asked him not to provoke her grandfather. Claire hoped that none of them wanted any more drama and believed that with time, Victor would eventually come around.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Traci confided in Jack about her suspicions regarding Alan Laurent. She admitted to Jack that she was worried, believing that Alan might actually be Martin. Jack tried to stay calm but mentioned that they needed to inform Diane and Ashley if Traci's suspicions were true.

Traci became emotional while talking about a recent call she received from Alan. She informed Jack that it felt as though she were speaking to the man she loved because his voice sounded so similar. As her doubts left her shaken and stunned, Jack attempted to comfort her. He reassured Traci, saying they would face the truth about Alan together.

With startling secrets surfacing and dramatic events unfolding in Genoa City, fans are eager to see what happens next on the CBS soap opera. Moreover, with the latest developments, viewers anticipate whether Victor will finally succeed in using Audra to manipulate Kyle and Claire.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

