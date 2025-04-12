General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 14 to 18, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first premiered on American daytime television in April 1963 and was created by Doris and Frank Hursley. The show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, and has received critical acclaim for its storylines and characters. General Hospital revolves around the lives of the members of the Quartermaine, Corinthos, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from April 14, 2025, to April 18, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Port Charles. Laura will conduct a vote among the city's residents, amassing support for the Esplanade, Ava will try to plan further to get her hands on the Cassadine wealth, and Sonny Corinthos will throw a party for Dante, which might blow up.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from April 14, 2025, to April 18, 2025

1) Laura conducts a vote

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Laura will find herself in a sticky situation after Sidwell, Drew Cain Quartermaine, and Councilman Ezra Boyle make it evident that the public park's location in Port Charles does not work for them at all. They had made it clear that they wanted to take over mob lord Sonny Corinthos's piers.

Laura's predicament will end up letting the residents of Port Charles decide where they want the Esplanade by casting their votes. Sonny Corinthos will find out about Laura's decision and will be shocked to hear about how his territory was being challenged. In the upcoming episodes, Sonny will also try to do his best to try and hold on to his power and territories.

2) Ava schemes to get the entirety of the Cassadine wealth

For a long time, Ava had wanted her hands on the entirety of the Cassadine wealth. In the coming week's episodes of General Hospital, her schemes and plans will get easier since she will receive some blackmail material on Kristina. She will hold the information about Kristina over Alexis's head until she receives what rightfully belongs to her.

In addition to this development, she will also be Ric's confidante and try to soothe him when he confides in her about his worries. Alexis, on the other hand, will have a hard time trying to make peace with his conscience.

3) Sonny's birthday party for Dante Falconeri blows up

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, amidst Sonny Corinthos's personal issues, he will spend time arranging a birthday party for Dante Falconeri. Spoilers reveal that this is where Dante could find out that Brook Lynn Quartermaine is hiding her firstborn son from him.

Recently on the show, Brook debated whether or not to tell Dante about her son, but decided that it would end up doing more harm than good for Dante.

However, in the coming episodes, her news could reach Dante's ears and cause the fun at his birthday party to fall flat. Brook had thought about how Dante could potentially feel burdened after knowing the truth. She had also figured that the news could also end up affecting her relationship with several people, like Lois Cerullo and Olivia Quartermaine.

Viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

