General Hospital recap (April 11, 2025): Carly lashes out at Willow as Alexis makes a shocking legal move

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which aired on April 11, 2025, Alexis faced a tough legal choice about Kristina, while Carly and Willow’s heated fight nearly turned physical before Jason stepped in.

At the same time, Curtis grew suspicious of Drew’s motives, leading Portia to look into his medical history. Kai’s decision to have surgery caused concern for Trina and Curtis.

Elsewhere, Anna got the truth from Emma, Sasha settled into a new role at the Quartermaine home, and Josslyn was pulled into a secret mission.

Alexis faces a legal nightmare to protect Kristina

At the law office on General Hospital, Alexis officially hired Diane as her lawyer after revealing the shocking truth that Kristina had accidentally caused Ric and Elizabeth’s car crash while trying to sabotage Ava’s brakes.

Diane warned Kristina could go to prison and suggested having her commit to a mental health facility to help her case and earn Molly’s forgiveness. Even though Alexis was heartbroken, she eventually agreed.

Carly goes nuclear on Willow

At Drew’s house on General Hospital, Carly exploded at Willow over her relationship with Drew. She accused Willow of betraying Michael and said she was worse than Nelle because Nelle at least loved him.

Carly also said Willow shouldn’t be around the kids.

Nina tried to calm things down and called Jason, who arrived just in time to stop Carly from slapping Willow. He told her to leave and scolded her for causing chaos.

Willow stayed calm and made it clear she wasn’t walking away from her life with Drew.

Curtis and Portia dig into Drew’s past

Curtis told Portia he was worried about Drew’s true motives, especially with Kai’s risky surgery coming up. Portia said she trusted the procedure, but Curtis had doubts.

Later, Portia asked Brad to dig into Drew’s full medical history, warning he’d lose his job if he didn’t help. Trina told Portia that Kai had decided to go ahead with the surgery without checking for updates. Curtis also warned Kai to be careful about trusting Drew too much.

Anna uncovers Emma’s secret

At home, Anna questioned Emma about her story. After using her WSB access to unlock sealed records, Anna found out Emma had broken into a lab to rescue animals. Things got out of hand, and Emma accidentally hit a guard with a crowbar.

The university covered it up by blaming a party. Emma said she was scared of letting Anna down. However, Anna just wanted her to be smarter and safer from now on.

Jason helps Sasha find purpose again

At the Quartermaine house on General Hospital, Sasha was about to move out, but Jason convinced her to stay for stability. She helped Danny remake cake pops for Scout after his first batch didn’t work, creating a sweet moment that gave her a sense of purpose. Later, Jason rushed to Drew’s after Nina texted about the fight.

Josslyn is recruited for a mysterious assignment

At the park, Vaughn gave Josslyn a strange task. He told her to get close to Professor Henry Dalton in her environmental physics class and try to become his research assistant. His reasons weren’t clear, hinting that he might be part of a secret mission.

Fans can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

