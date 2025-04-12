General Hospital preview sees Jason grows wary of Josslyn, Sonny targets Sidwell, and Sasha leaning on Danny

Schemes and plans are unfolding in General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of April 14, 2025. With Ava Jerome procuring evidence against Kristina Corinthos's short-sighted revenge plan to blackmail Alexis Davis and Natalia Ramirez's confession about her past with Jenz Sidwell, retaliatory plans may start to heat up.

The past week on General Hospital saw Kristina's desperate attempt at a cover-up while Ava went through with her sinister plan. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks was back home from her secret WSB training, pretending to have gone on a holiday. Elsewhere, Jason Morgan reconnected with Sasha Gilmore and asked her to stay back at the Quartermaine mansion.

On another front, Sonny Corinthos dumped Natalia after learning about her past. But he planned to get his family and friends around before rescheduling his heart surgery.

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap explores the interpersonal dynamics among the residents of the fictional city of Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason suspects Josslyn's words and actions

As viewers know, Josslyn Jacks lied to her family and friends about going on a holiday to Easter Island, when she actually went on a WSB training. She was manipulated by Jack Brennan into joining the organization in secret and forbidden to reveal the truth to anyone.

As such, when she returned, she showed pictures of various tourist spots on Easter Island with any photograph of her at the location. Moreover, she fumbled when Jason Morgan asked her compelling questions about her experience, as seen in Monday's episode, dated April 7, 2025.

Since Jason has been to the island himself, he may pick up on any inconsistencies in Josslyn's story. He will likely find her words and actions suspicious. As such, Jason will grow watchful of Joss in the week of April 14, 2025.

General Hospital: Sonny earmarks Sidwell for an attack

Sonny Corinthos had a few shockers recently, starting with his heart ailment needing surgery to Natalia Ramirez's confession about her past marriage with Jenz Sidwell and their son, Marco. While Sonny tried to negotiate Avery's custody with Ava Jerome, he refused her plea for more money.

As of now, Sonny has no clue about Kristina Corinthos's drastic revenge action going awry and getting innocent victims. Moreover, he is unaware of Ava's access to evidence against Kristina and her blackmailing Alexis Davis for money.

In the coming week, Sonny will put aside his troubles to throw a birthday party for his son, Dante Falconeri. However, he will still feel unhappy about the Natalia-Sidwell connection. He may want to keep a lookout for Sidwell, as he is not sure whether Sidwell and Natalia were colluding against him.

General Hospital: Sasha bonds with Danny

Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, saw Sasha Gilmore informing Jason Morgan of her decision to move out of the Quartermaine mansion. In response, Jason told her about the benefits of having a family for his son, Danny Morgan, after Sam McCall's passing. He also urged her to stay back at the Q-mansion.

Soon, Danny arrived to complain about his cake pops not turning out well, and Sasha offered to help him make a fresh batch. As with the previous week, Sasha and Danny seem to get along well. While Sasha trusts Jason and, by extension, his son, Danny knows the truth behind Sasha's baby and Jason's real connection.

Other story arcs for the week of April 14, 2025, on General Hospital include Alexis Davis's heartbreaking decision, Elizabeth Webber's release from the hospital, and Jordan Ashford's new job offer. Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama on GH.

