General Hospital recap (April 14, 2025): Willow signs guardianship papers as Ava pressures Alexis over Kristina

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 14, 2025, Willow made a significant decision that could shift control in her family. While Drew worked to strengthen his role in Wiley and Amelia’s lives, Willow surprised him by signing important legal papers. Meanwhile, Carly shared her plan with Brennan to regain control.

At the hospital, Trina shared her worries about Kai’s risky surgery. Laura and Sonny discussed a political issue that could create tensions between them, but agreed not to let it affect their relationship.

Elsewhere, Ava pressured Alexis by threatening to reveal Kristina’s crime. As the deadline approached, Alexis spent the evening with her daughters, struggling with the choice of whether to have Kristina committed.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 14, 2025

Willow signs Drew’s guardianship papers

At Drew’s home on General Hospital, he discussed Carly’s behavior with Nina and even considered filing for a restraining order. Nina advised him to stay calm and avoid escalating the situation.

Later, Drew spoke to Willow and reassured her that he’d protect Wiley and Amelia if anything were to happen to her. He showed her guardianship papers, naming him their legal guardian and her as Scout’s. Though initially hesitant, Willow signed them, placing her trust in Drew.

Carly and Brennan’s calculated plan unfolds

At Brennan’s suite on General Hospital, Carly told him about her fight with Drew and Willow. She expressed her fear that she had just handed over Michael’s kids.

Brennan guessed Willow would likely trust Drew more and that Drew might go too far. They decided to wait for him to make a mistake, so Carly could use it to take back control.

Trina and Kai weigh the risks of surgery

At the hospital, Trina confided in Portia about her fear regarding Kai’s surgery. Portia thought it was because of what happened to Spencer, and Trina admitted she didn’t want to go through that pain again.

Later, Portia told Kai she couldn’t support the risky procedure, since it had caused paralysis in three patients. However, Kai remained hopeful, focusing on the two cases that worked and believing he'd be next.

Laura and Sonny face off over politics

In her office, Laura told Sonny the esplanade project was causing problems once again and that she planned to move forward with a public vote. She asked him to trust her reasons, even if she couldn’t reveal all the details. After listening to Rocco practice for a debate, Sonny and Laura agreed to keep politics from affecting their relationship.

Ava blackmails Alexis with Ric’s secret

At the General Hospital, Ric panicked when Ava told him she gave Alexis until 9:00 am to agree to her blackmail. Ava had a video of Kristina and claimed the car involved had been destroyed. She promised Ric a significant payout and assured him his name wouldn’t be mentioned.

Ava was confident Alexis would give in to protect Kristina, but warned she'd double the price if Alexis didn’t comply.

Alexis struggles with a heartbreaking choice

At home, Alexis told Diane she hadn’t signed the papers to commit Kristina yet but would send them in the morning.

Later, she had a quiet night with Kristina and Molly. Kristina spoke about her progress in therapy, making Alexis more uncertain. After they left, Alexis looked at the papers and put them away, not ready to go through with it yet.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the latest episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

