Who plays Ned Ashton on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Ned Ashton, also known as Ned Quartermaine, is most famously portrayed by actor Wally Kurth on General Hospital. The actor first stepped into the role in 1991 and has since become synonymous with the character.

Though he left the show several times over the years, he has always found his way back to Port Charles. Kurth's performance on the show landed him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

Aside from his acting, Kurth has also been recognized for his music. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song (Barefoot Ballet) on General Hospital, which he shared with Christian Taylor and Debra Cochran.

Wally Kurth: The man behind Ned Ashton on General Hospital

Wally Kurth was born on July 31, 1958, in Billings, Montana. Before he became a daytime TV staple, he studied music and theater at UCLA — a background that would come in handy later when he brought Ned Ashton’s rock star alter ego, Eddie Maine, to life.

Kurth has been married three times. His first marriage was with actress Cynthia Ettinger, whom he married in 1990 and divorced in 1993. The actor then married his General Hospital co-star, Rena Sofer, in 1995. The two divorced in 1997. They share a daughter named Rosabel Rosalind Kurth-Sofer. In 2003, Kurth married Debra Yuhasz. They have a son together.

Kurth is no stranger to daytime TV. The actor has had major roles in multiple shows, like General Hospital (Ned Ashton) and Days of Our Lives (Justin Kiriakis).

Outside of acting, Kurth is a musician. He is a member of the band Kurth and Taylor. The duo have previously performed music for General Hospital in the 1990s. His real-life musical skills have made Ned’s Eddie Maine side feel more authentic.

Ned Ashton's unforgettable arcs on GH

Over the years, Ned Ashton has been a central figure in many of General Hospital’s biggest storylines. One such storyline was his double life as the rock star Eddie Maine. The plot allowed Kurth to showcase his musical skills on the show.

Ned's time on the show has been full of family drama. Kurth's character, Ned, has often found himself in a power struggle against the Quartermaines. While he has been the CEO of ELQ at various times, it has never been a smooth ride, adding more complications to his life.

Ned's dating life has also been the talk of the town. His relationship with Lois Cerullo remains an unforgettable romance in the show's history. Currently, Ned is married to Olivia Falconeri.

Whether he is battling for control of ELQ, serenading the crowd as Eddie Maine, or navigating family drama, Ned Ashton remains a vital piece of the show.

Fans can watch Wally Kurth's portrayal of the character on General Hospital on ABC.

