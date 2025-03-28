What role does Wally Kurth play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Fans may recognize Wally Kurth for his roles on multiple soap operas. The 66-year-old actor is best known for portraying Ned Quartermaine on the hit ABC sudser General Hospital.

Kurth became the second actor to take on the role, portraying Ned from 1993 to 2007, and again from 2012 to the present. He succeeded Kurt McKinney, who played the character from 1988 to 1991.

Throughout his time as Ned Quartermaine, Kurth has been at the center of several compelling storylines. However, one of his most notable arcs was his double life and love triangle.

Ned Quartermaine's double life and complicated love story in General Hospital

Ned got entangled with Lois Cerullo as Eddie Maine and Katherine Bell as Ned Ashton. He married both women, but only his marriage to Lois was valid. However, when she found out about Katherine, she left Ned.

Ultimately, Ned divorced Katherine and reunited with Lois. They married for a second time, and Lois became pregnant with their first child. However, Lois realized she did not want to raise their child around the Quartermaines, as she knew the family was trouble and wanted nothing to do with them.

Ned tried his best to focus on Lois and his singing career, but Edward kept pressuring him to return to the family business instead. Eventually, Ned resumed his role as CEO, and Lois left him, taking their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, with her.

In June 2023, Ned's double life arc took a dramatic turn when he suffered a head injury on General Hospital. Believing himself to be his '90s rockstar persona, Eddie Maine, Ned sneaked out to The Savoy and stunned the crowd with his performance.

Ned later collapsed, and Sonny offered him a room at the penthouse. The following day, his wife, Olivia, arrived and showed him old photos. However, he did not recognize anything—not even his past as Eddie Maine or his history with Lois Cerullo. The only thing he remembered was his old guitar.

Wally Kurth's other persona

Wally Kurth also played Justin Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives (Image via Getty)

Aside from playing Ned Quartermaine on General Hospital, Wally Kurth is also known for his portrayal of Justin Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. In 2024, the veteran actor opened up to Woman’s World about what it was like playing two roles at the same time.

The actor revealed that it was not really confusing for him to jump into playing two characters in two different shows, contrary to what other people assumed.

"People always say, 'It must be so confusing!' But I just do it. Sometimes I do one in the morning, one in the afternoon," he said.

Kurth goes on to explain that once he got the ball rolling on set, everything flew naturally.

"Once I’d start talking to John Aniston, Uncle Vic (Days of Our Lives), Justin was there, and as soon as I see Judi, she's Bonnie and I'm there. And once I start talking to Jane Elliot (General Hospital), she's my mother, and I'm Ned," he said.

More About Wally Kurth

Wally Kurth was born on July 31, 1958, in Billings, Montana, and is the youngest of five children. Growing up, he has always been interested in acting, especially after seeing the movie Oliver!. At 11 years old, he already landed the role of The Artful Dodger in a local production.

Kurth has been married three times, including to actress Rena Sofer, who portrayed Lois Cerullo on General Hospital. In July 2003, the actor married his current wife, Debra Yuhasz. They share a son together.

Aside from Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, Kurth guest-starred on several TV shows, including Oh, Grow Up and the TV movie The Stepsister. He also appeared in numerous films, including Final Embrace, I Love You, Don't Touch Me, and Amy's Orgasm.

Kurth is also a guitarist and vocalist for the bands Kurth and Taylor, and The Day Players Band. His music skills landed him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for Barefoot Ballet in 2002.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

