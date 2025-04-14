Who is Sarah Joy Brown? Everything to know as the General Hospital alum teases a possible return

Sarah Joy Brown is an American actress known for playing the roles of Carly and Claudia on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Recently, Brown took to social media to ask the fans if they wanted her to return to the show. After the actress teased her return, fans are now wondering if she might come back to Port Charles again.

A fan named Liz posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying Sarah could return to Port Charles as Claudia or take over a third character. Liz stated:

"You could always do a 3rd character. You were amazing as both Carly and Claudia. Or, Claudia could come back. It is a soap - anything is possible."

Brown retweeted the post and asked if viewers would like it when an actor plays three different characters on the show. Brown mentioned:

"I know it's a soap and anything is possible. But be honest, do y'all really like it when an actor comes back to the same show playing three different characters? Does the suspension of disbelief hold up for you?"

Ever since Sarah teased a possible return to General Hospital, fans started speculating that Brown was approached by the GH team to return and decided to test if fans would accept her in a new role. The responses made by viewers were overwhelmingly in favor of a return.

When viewers asked whether Sarah would return to the daytime drama, Brown shared a cryptic response, saying “I’m just asking hypothetical questions.” Although the rumors about the actress' possible return have not been officially confirmed by the showrunners, viewers speculated that Sarah Joy Brown could take over the role of Skye Quartermaine.

More about Sarah Joy Brown's life and career

Sarah Joy Brown was born on February 18, 1975, in Eureka, California. Apart from playing the roles of Carly Corinthos and Claudia Zacchara on General Hospital, Brown has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio.

Brown has featured in several films such as Heart of the Beholder, Big Momma's House 2, and The Lamp. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular television shows such as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, Code Black, and Power Rangers Zeo.

For her education, Sarah Joy Brown attended the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, with theatre as her major. Her acting career in the entertainment industry began at the age of 19, when she was cast as the protagonist, Kaitlin Star, on the action-adventure science fantasy series VR Troopers.

General Hospital: A glance at the characters played by Sarah Joy Brown

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sarah Joy Brown was first cast on the show as Carly Corinthos. She took over the role in 1996. Carly's character was introduced in the soap opera when she took on a nursing job at the hospital. As the show progressed, Carly got romantically entangled with mobster Jason Morgan.

When Carly had an affair with Sonny in 2000, Jason was left heartbroken and he left town for a brief period. Carly and Sonny realized that they loved each other and decided to get married in the same year. After their marriage, actress Tamara Braun was recast as Carly.

Sarah Joy Brown rejoined the cast of General Hospital in 2008, where she took over the role of Claudia Zacchara. Claudia was introduced in the daytime drama as mob boss Anthony Zacchara's daughter, who came to town to deal with Johnny, her half-brother.

As the show progressed, Claudia got involved in a rivalry with enemy mob leader Sonny Corinthos and ended up in an accident. In the meantime, Nikolas Cassadine found Claudia and took care of her. Later, Claudia got into a difficult situation with Sonny because she shot and injured his son, Michael, during one of their fights.

Brown's fans eagerly anticipate the future roles she portrays. Additionally, as Sarah Joy Brown teases a possible return to Port Charles, fans await to find out what role she will play on General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

