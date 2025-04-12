Days of Our Lives weekly recap (April 7 to 11, 2025): Kristen gets caught with a gun while Belle faces off against Sami

In the previous week on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, several dramatic events unraveled in the show's storyline that led to shocking turns. When Philip assured Kate that Alex would not expose their secret, Kate was worried about EJ's shooting. Although she denied any involvement in the shooting, she held a gun in her bag.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gabi accused Kristen of shooting EJ since she had a motive. Kristen claimed she had no gun with her, but Gabi said it would not be difficult to get hold of one. When the authorities arrived at Kristen's place with a warrant, JJ discovered a gun in her purse, putting her under suspicion.

By the end of the week, Sami returned to Salem and engaged in a heated argument with Belle over EJ. She told Belle that she was the mother of EJ's kids and accused her of getting romantically entangled with EJ. When Belle asked Sami why she returned, she said that it was because Johnny had discovered the truth about his conception.

Ad

Trending

With secrets piling up in Salem, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Ad

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from April 7 to 11, 2025

April 7, 2025: Kate denied her involvement in EJ's shooting

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Philip met Kate and assured her that Alex would not reveal their secret to anyone. Kate was worried about the shooting while she held a gun in her bag. When everyone tried to find out the shooter, Kate denied any involvement in EJ's shooting. However, she said that EJ got what he deserved.

Ad

When Tate walked inside Holly's room, he found a half-naked Doug there. Tate was surprised to see Doug, as he had no idea about his involvement with Holly. On the other hand, Holly told Doug that she was done with Tate because he had ratted him out to Julie. Doug was caught off guard when Tate appeared, but he did not get a chance to explain.

April 8, 2025: Kristen got caught with a gun

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Gabi accused Kristen of shooting EJ since she had a motive. When Kristen said she had no gun, Gabi told her it would not have been tough for her to find one. The authorities arrived at Kristen's house with a warrant. While searching her purse, JJ discovered a gun and thought Kristen to be a prime suspect.

Belle opened up to Brady about her feelings for EJ. She confessed that she still cared for him. Brady assured Belle and told her that he understood her feelings. When Brady left, Belle arrived at the hospital to check on EJ. She seemed heartbroken, and she hoped EJ would die due to his injuries.

Ad

April 9, 2025: Sami returned to Salem

Midway through the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander showed Mr. Shin an article about EJ being in a coma. He said that it was the right opportunity to take over DiMera Enterprises. Although Shin was unsure since Kristen still held power, Xander convinced him by asking him to vote for a leadership change.

While Belle remained by EJ's side, Sami returned to Salem. When the latter arrived at the scene, she mocked Belle for her history with EJ. On the other hand, Xander and Philip told Gabi that DiMera Enterprises had a new leadership. When Kristen was arrested, Philip admitted that her arrest had helped with their plan to take over the company.

Ad

April 10, 2025: Belle faced off against Sami

Ad

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Sami showed up at the hospital while Belle opened up about her feelings for EJ. She accused Belle of getting romantically involved with EJ despite knowing that she was the mother of EJ's kids. When Belle asked Sami about her return, Sami said that she was there because of Johnny.

After learning how he was conceived, Johnny opened up to Chad about his turbulent emotions. He was furious at both his parents. He felt hurt and betrayed when Sami ignored his messages. When Johnny decided to visit EJ, he was shocked to see Sami at the hospital.

Ad

April 11, 2025: Sami opened up to Johnny about her past

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sami opened up to Johnny at the hospital and told him everything about her past. She informed him about being in therapy. She talked about being raped in high school and told Johnny about the pain she had suffered.

Later, Chanel was shocked when Johnny responded coldly to EJ's shooting. When Chanel told Paulina about Johnny's reaction, Paulina said that he had every right to feel that way. Paulina made it clear that she did not shoot EJ. She said that she met Ada to press rape charges against him.

Ad

Also Read: Alison Sweeney reflects on revisiting Sami and EJ's painful past on Days of Our Lives

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More