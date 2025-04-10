Who shot EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives? All suspects explored

EJ DiMera was shot on Days of Our Lives' April 3, 2025 episode, leaving him in a medicine-induced coma. His brother, Chad DiMera, found him unresponsive and bleeding on the living room floor, and had him taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, cops JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady started an investigation into the shootout.

As Days of Our Lives fans know, for weeks prior to his shootout, EJ caused havoc around the town through his various actions. He kidnapped Rafe Hernandez and planted Rafe's doppelganger, Arnold Feniger, in his place.

This event escalated, creating many enemies who wanted EJ eliminated. Moreover, the revelation of his past crime on Sami Brady added more disgruntled enemies, including his son, Johnny DiMera.

To refresh viewers' memories, EJ had been shot in the past as well. In 2007, Will Horton pulled a gun on him for forcing Sami to divorce Lucas Horton-Roberts. In 2010, Sami shot him when he was planning to take their kids and skip town. Again, in 2014, Clyde Weston had him "killed," but he resurfaced in 2017. His recent incident has a long list of suspects.

Days of Our Lives: Possible suspects who may have shot EJ

1) Ava Vitali

Ava Vitali and EJ DiMera have had a violent past since EJ kidnapped Ava's son, Tripp. In response, Ava had abducted EJ's mother, Susan Banks. Ava's action had endangered Susan's life. However, the two rarely crossed each other after that.

However, while little Rachel Black and her grandmother, Rachel Blake, orchestrated her abduction and held her hostage at Aremid, EJ visited the place to keep Rafe Hernandez captive. Ava had assumed that EJ would rescue her after finding her bound to a chair. However, he overlooked her plight.

Ava continued to hold a grudge against EJ even after her rescue by Brady Black and Steve Johnson. She carried a gun in her bag to do him in on the fatal night. Thursday's episode dated April 3, 2025, on Days of Our Lives, saw her visiting the DiMera mansion and later, fleeing town.

2) Kristen DiMera

One of the prime suspects for the police, Kristen DiMera wanted to avail of an immunity deal for her mother, Rachel Blake, in exchange for testifying against EJ. however, when she returned home after finalizing the deal with Jada Hunter, she found her mother missing leaving behind her white shawl.

She was clueless that Rachel blurted out the deal to EJ who made sure the old woman would not testify against him and sent her away to a secret location. To Kristen, EJ simply said that her mother was gone, as Days of Our Lives showed.

When she could not drag her mother's whereabouts from EJ against threats and bribes, Kristen decided to avenge her mother's disappearance with the old Blake family's gun.

3) Rafe Hernandez

Days of Our Lives fans know that nobody has a greater reason to shoot down EJ DiMera than Rafe Hernandez. The two men have a long-standing rivalry. Their enmity dates back to the past that involved Sami Brady, to whom both were married at different times.

Add to that the fact that EJ used Arnold Feniger, Rafe's look-alike, to usurp his life and spoil his reputation twice.

EJ's recent crime against Rafe involved abduction, holding hostage, drugging, and even shattering his wedding plans with Jada Hunter. Rafe may likely consider eliminating EJ once and for all.

4) Gabi Hernandez

Another prime suspect, at least for JJ Deveraux, the investigating officer, Rafe Hernandez's sister has a similar distaste for the DiMera villain as her brother. A few weeks ago, Days of Our Lives fans saw her rushing into the DiMera mansion and holding a gun on EJ for jeopardizing her brother's life. She was one of the few who detected fake Rafe's odd behavior.

Jada Hunter and Gabi Hernandez are suspects in the crime (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock, YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

At the time JJ had dissuaded her from doing anything rash and stopped her from putting a bullet in the villain. Since she never got over her wrath against EJ, she might have planned to complete the task this time around.

5) Jada Hunter

Commissioner Jada Hunter had no prior personal enmity with EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives. However, the last few months turned her life upside down, thanks to EJ. She was forced to think she was in love with the fake Rafe, who treated her badly, including jilting her at the altar. Added to that, she lost her job due to the evidence produced by the doppelganger, but actually framed by EJ.

Further, she learnt that "Rafe" cheated on her with a stripper, leading to her own retaliation with a one-night passion with Shawn Brady. Recently, Days of Our Lives showed the real Rafe walking out on her over her one-night retaliation. Since Jada would consider EJ the chief culprit, she may have taken the gun.

6) Johnny DiMera

Johnny DiMera, EJ's son, learnt about EJ's heinous crime from Kate Roberts. While she broke the information as delicately as possible, learning that EJ had raped his mother, Sami Brady, leading to his conception broke Johnny's heart and his self-esteem. He went home to get answers as he punched his father.

Despite EJ's confession and apologies, Johnny could not bring himself to forgive EJ's horrible crime. During EJ's apologetic visit, Johnny kept eyeing a knife, wanting to use it on his father. Later, when this leaked news destroyed his and Chanel's chances of adoption, Johnny was understandably upset. He may have thought up revenge as the best option.

7) Kate Roberts and Roman Brady

After discovering that Kate Roberts revealed his past to Johnny, Days of Our Lives fans saw EJ storming into the Brady pub to threaten her. While EJ promised that Kate would "rue the day" she exposed him, he further threatened to destroy her children one by one. While furious, Kate could not do much to EJ then but considered handling her gun as revenge later.

On the other hand, Roman Brady had never liked EJ and disapproved of his marriage to Sami Brady. He was also vocal against him after learning that EJ had taken Eric's infant son Jude, to keep his marriage with Nicole. After EJ's latest outburst against Kate, whom he wants to protect, Roman may take to the gun in response.

While many other Salem residents hold a grudge against EJ as the last few weeks of Days of Our Lives have shown, the above list looks more likely.

However, a glance into other potential shooters includes, Chanel Dupree DiMera, Johnny's wife, Mayor Paulina Price, who despises EJ's lack of integrity, Rachel Blake, who was sent away by EJ, Sami Brady, who may feel bad about Johnny's hurt, and finally, Arnold Feniger, who was unhappy to have been sent back to Argentina.

Whether one of the above was involved in the crime remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to watch the unfolding mystery on DOOL.

