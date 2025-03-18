Days of Our Lives recap (March 17, 2025): Johnny disowns EJ, Ava gets a gun, and Jada takes charge

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives aired on March 17, 2025, Johnny confronted EJ about his past with Sami, leading to a heated argument. Chanel struggled to process the shocking truth, while Johnny disowned EJ, leaving him devastated.

Meanwhile, Paulina reinstated Jada as commissioner, and Jada and Rafe began investigating EJ’s connection to Rachel Blake. Elsewhere, Melinda gave Ava a gun for protection, and Kristen caught Rachel Blake with a weapon. Brady and Belle discussed their relationships, while Jada and Rafe vowed to uncover the truth.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 17, 2025

Johnny confronts EJ over his dark past

Days of Our Lives episode began with EJ apologizing to Chanel until Johnny walked in and punched him. Johnny was furious after learning from Kate how he was conceived. As he lashed out at EJ, Chanel was horrified by the revelations.

EJ tried to explain, but Johnny refused to listen, calling himself a mistake. Despite EJ’s pleas, Johnny vowed to keep his child away from the DiMeras. After EJ left, Johnny told Chanel he hated his father and wished he could erase him.

Paulina reinstates Jada as commissioner

Paulina learned from Belle that the DA had to step down from EJ’s case, adding to the legal chaos. When Jada and Rafe spoke to her, Paulina reassured Jada of her support and reinstated her as commissioner.

With her job back, Jada teamed up with Rafe to take on EJ. She believed Ava had key information about her kidnapping, so they decided to go to Aremid, knowing it could be risky.

Ava receives a chilling gift from Melinda

At the Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Melinda had a drink, but Ava didn’t want to talk. Melinda surprised her by offering a gun, knowing Ava was in danger with Rachel Blake still out there.

Ava hesitated since she couldn’t legally own a gun, but she took it, promising to return it. As she left, she felt uneasy about her past and the threat ahead.

Kristen confronts Rachel Blake over a hidden gun

At the Blake house on Days of Our Lives, Kristen caught Rachel going through an old trunk and finding a gun. When Kristen asked why, Rachel said she needed it for protection, especially against Ava.

Kristen took the gun away, refusing to let Rachel handle things herself. Before they could argue, Jada and Rafe arrived, asking if Rachel knew about EJ’s role in Rafe’s captivity. Rachel pretended to know nothing, but Jada insisted on getting answers.

Belle and Brady’s heated conversation

Belle considered kicking EJ out when Brady arrived with Rachel, hoping to keep her safe from the DiMera drama. Brady admitted his choice might have cost him Ava. Belle then shocked him by revealing she couldn't prosecute EJ because she had slept with him again. Stunned, Brady joked she needed "DiMera Anonymous." Later, Belle read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Rachel to restore some normalcy.

Jada and Rafe refuse to back down

As the episode ended, Ava told Melinda she would protect herself. At the Blake house attic, Jada and Rafe pressed Kristen and Rachel for answers, but Kristen refused to talk. Jada warned them that if they kept hiding the truth, she would return with a warrant. Kristen and Rachel exchanged nervous looks, realizing they were running out of time.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

