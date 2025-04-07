Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 7 to 11, 2025)

Spoilers of the upcoming week on Days Of Our Lives reveal that the episodes will be filled with intense drama. Holly and Tate will have a showdown regarding their former relationship, Gabi will have an intense fight with Kristen, and Belle Black will visit EJ DiMera in the hospital.

Recently, on the show, Holly broke off her relationship with Tate, which stirred a lot of drama and anger between the former couple. This week, they will be shown having a showdown regarding the same, while Belle, who abhorred EJ DiMera until recently, will confess her love for him.

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered on American television in November 1965 and has received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards along with critical acclaim for its storylines and character arcs. The soap was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional Salem city.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from April 7 to April 11, 2025

1) Holly and Tate's intense fight

In the upcoming week's Days Of Our Lives episodes, Holly and Tate, who were formerly seeing each other, will have a huge showdown and fight regarding their past relationship.

Sophia Choi will be seen comforting Tate after his breakup with Holly, while Holly will be seen growing closer to Doug Williams III. Spoilers reveal that Tate will find Doug in Holly's room inside the Kiriakis house, which would cause him to lose his cool.

After this, Holly will fight with Tate, reminding him that ever since she broke up with him, everything she's done has been her own choice. She will make it clear that she did not feel obligated to fill him in on who she chooses to spend time with and where which would end up hurting Tate's feelings.

2) Gabi and Kristen's argument

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Gabi and Kristen will have a hard time together. Both will accuse each other of shooting EJ DiMera without having any concrete proof for the same.

So far, the plot points have not revealed to the viewers who the shooter is. According to spoilers, while Gabi was present at the DiMera mansion on the night that EJ DiMera was shot, it is highly unlikely that she is the one who pulled the trigger on him.

While both Gabi and Kristen might have had a motive to harm EJ, neither of them has yet been termed as the shooter. Currently, on Days Of Our Lives, there are various suspects, including Rafe Hernandez. Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark will be extremely suspicious of the unnamed shooter, while Gabi and Kristen will have a nasty fight.

3) Belle's visit to the hospital to meet EJ DiMera

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Belle Black will be shown visiting EJ DiMera at the hospital, where he has been in a coma ever since he was shot. Belle will confess her love to him and share how much she wants him to recover. However, her confession will be poorly timed, as her sister, Sami, will return to Salem and walk into the room just in time to overhear everything.

Sami will confront her sister, Belle, beside EJ DiMera's bed. Viewers will find out more regarding their conversation in the upcoming episodes.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

