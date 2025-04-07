Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sarah spreads more lies, Holly turns to Doug, and Alex faces a truth dilemma

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episode of April 7, 2025, will feature Sarah lying to Xander, Stephanie stopping Alex from revealing the truth, and Holly defending Doug against false accusations.

Ad

Recently, Marlena confronted Orpheus, Jada urged Belle to help take down EJ, and Rafe tried to expose EJ with a planted mic.

In the meantime, Rafe was heartbroken when Jada admitted that she slept with Shawn. Ava was determined to make EJ pay for his sins and took Melinda's gun. Johnny turned to his grandfather, Roman, for support, but was surprised to find a gun hidden in the bar. As everyone in Salem targeted EJ, he collapsed after getting shot.

Ad

Trending

With the shocking secrets coming to the surface and dramatic events unraveling in Salem, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah continues to spread more lies

Ad

In Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on April 7, 2025, Philip will remember that he had forged Victor's codicil. Meanwhile, Vivian, Stephanie, Alex, and Sarah will learn about the fact that Philip forged Victor's codicil. However, the only person who does not know that Philip forged Victor's will is Xander.

According to the plot dynamics, the truth is expected to hurt Xander the most. In an attempt to keep the truth away from Xander so that it does not hurt him, Sarah continues to spread more lies. The spoilers suggest that Sarah is determined to keep it a secret, no matter what she needs to do to make that happen.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Alex faces a dilemma while Holly supports Doug

Ad

Meanwhile, Alex will face a truth dilemma on Days of Our Lives. Since he already experienced an adventure with Victor's will, he wishes to tell Xander the truth. On the other hand, Stephanie will promise to Sarah to keep her secret. When she considers changing her mind, Sarah pops up and whines about the situation.

It seems that Philip is the only person who has gained the most from Vivian's lie. As per the spoilers, Stephanie will back down from telling the truth because she does not want to break up Victoria's family. As a result, she needs Alex to do the same. With the current ongoings, fans look forward to watching whether Alex agrees to keep it a secret or finally tells the truth to Xander.

Ad

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Holly turns extremely furious after learning that Tate ratted out Doug to Julie. She decides to support Doug during the crisis. She is there to hold Doug's hand through the trauma of being accused of a crime he did not commit.

On the other hand, Sophia comforts Tate when he suffers after breaking up with a girl who took the side of another guy instead of choosing him. As the relationship dynamics get complicated even further, viewers await to see what ultimately happens to the characters in the daytime drama.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: Orpheus has set his trap, but the master manipulator forgot Marlena's killer instinct

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More