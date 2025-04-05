Days of Our Lives: Orpheus has set his trap, but the master manipulator forgot Marlena's killer instinct

In the recent episodes of Days of Our Lives, Marlena ventured out on a mission to find John. She was shocked to see Orpheus at the scene and asked him why he was not in prison. Orpheus jokingly told her that no prison could hold him for long.

When Orpheus realized Marlena knew about his plans and motives, he decided to get rid of her. As she confronted him, Marlena realized that John was sent on a mission to find Orpheus. Orpheus then told her that John was caught when he infiltrated his facility.

When Marlena pushed Orpheus to reveal John's location, he asked her to worry about her own life. In a dramatic twist, he pulled a gun on her and pulled the trigger. However, Marlen, aware of manipulative tactics, blocked the shot with a suitcase and banged him with it. Later, Orpheus nearly killed Andrew, but Paul stepped in to stop him.

As Marlena faced a threat from Orpheus, fans wondered whether she would be able to handle the man herself. With the current ongoings, it was revealed that Orpheus' plan failed because he underestimated Marlena's resilience and cunning. As his arrogance blinded him, Marlena exploited his overconfidence to turn his trap against him.

When Orpheus tried to finish Marlena off once and for all, not only did she save herself from the crisis by blocking Orpheus's bullet, but she also injured him with a suitcase. Despite being the master manipulator himself, Orpheus underestimated Marlena's killer instinct. Later, when he tried to trap Andrew by holding him at gunpoint, his plans failed again when Paul surprisingly took him down.

With all the drama that is happening in Salem, fans are eager to find out about the ultimate fate of Orpheus as Marlena outsmarts him on Days of Our Lives.

Current plot dynamics of Days of Our Lives

According to the Days of Our Lives storyline, Jada showed up at Belle's place and asked for her help in taking EJ down. At first, she hesitated to help Jada because her relationship with EJ was over. However, she later agreed, saying that EJ had messed with her and Rafe's lives.

Meanwhile, Rafe planted a mic at EJ's house, attempting to make him pay for his sins. Jada later confessed to Rafe that she had slept with Shawn in the past. This revelation left Rafe heartbroken, and he was unable to forgive her. Later, Belle attempted to trick EJ, but in a shocking twist, he turned the situation against her.

Elsewhere in Days of Our Lives, Ava decided to take revenge when she read The Spectator's article about EJ DiMera. She knew that the law would fail to stop EJ. As a result, she took matters into her own hands and stormed out with Melinda's gun to make EJ pay for his actions.

Later, Johnny met with his grandfather, Roman, seeking support. However, he was shocked to find a gun hidden behind the bar. Ava, Johnny, and Jada were all determined to make EJ pay. EJ's fate hung in the balance because all of them had weapons.

Later in Days of Our Lives, EJ was introspecting about the growing list of his enemies in Salem. In a shocking turn of events, a gunshot rang out. EJ collapsed, bleeding on the floor. As news of EJ's shooting spread all over town, everyone started looking for the shooter.

Meanwhile, Ava decided to leave Salem in a hurry. Johnny showed no remorse after finding out that EJ was shot. He casually stated that EJ got what he truly deserved. At the DiMera mansion, JJ arrived while police officers investigated EJ's living room for clues and evidence. Kristen asked JJ whether EJ was dead, to which JJ answered that he was still alive.

Also Read: Why are there speculations about EJ dying on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

