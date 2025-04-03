Tamara Braun announces Ava's farewell on Days of Our Lives ahead of her final week

Tamara Braun has officially announced her departure from Days of Our Lives, stating that this exit appears to be final for now. In an Instagram post on April 1, the Emmy-winning actress revealed Ava Vitali will be leaving Salem, with her final scenes set to air on Thursday, April 3.

“I wish this was an April Fool’s Joke but it’s not.” she wrote.

Some early viewers speculated whether the release date was some form of April Fool's joke, but Braun clarified on the Instagram post that she was being serious. Filming for her final scenes wrapped in July 2024, nine months in advance, which is standard for the soap's shooting schedule.

Ava had been woven into a dramatic storyline since her return to the show in 2023, including a rocky romance with Brady and the fallout from her kidnapping. As her story reached its climax, fans began wondering if an exit was in the works. Now it's official.

Tamara Braun has been playing Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives since 2008

Tamara Braun's departure is the end of yet another chapter in her long and eventful Days of Our Lives journey. She first appeared as Ava Vitali in 2008, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance the following year.

Braun also briefly portrayed Nicole's sister, Taylor Walker, in 2011, apart from Ava. Since then, she's returned as Ava multiple times, reappearing in 2015, 2020, and again in 2023. Each visit added new angles to the intricate mafia princess-turned-unwilling antihero.

While details of Ava's most recent scenes are still under wraps, rumors are escalating. Spoilers suggest that the April 3 episode will see EJ DiMera gunned down by a secret shooter. Is Ava the shooter behind the gun, making for a dramatic departure?

Nothing is absolute, but it's certainly raising some eyebrows. What is apparent is that Braun's portrayal of Ava's character during the years significantly shifted over the years. Initially, Ava was depicted as villainous and unstable. However, in her recent return, she has become emotionally richer and more introspective.

The actress has been flooded with congratulations and support from fans and co-stars since she broke the news through Instagram. Cast members shared loving messages, praising her professionalism and spirit on and off set.

More about Tamara Braun, the actress who played Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives

Outside of her Days of Our Lives role, Braun has been a series regular on several other soaps. She played Carly Corinthos on General Hospital from 2001 to 2005, reprised that role in 2014, and then again from 2017 to 2019 for a different role, Dr. Kim Nero.

She won a second Daytime Emmy in 2020 for playing Kim. Braun appeared as a guest star on All My Children during 2008-2009 as architect Reese Williams, the show's first major LGBTQ+ couple.

Beyond daytime television, Braun has built a career with a wide range of guest appearances in primetime television and film. She guest-starred on House, Cold Case, Ghost Whisperer, Without a Trace, Castle, The Rookie, Supernatural, and Bosch.

Her film credits include Little Chenier, Limbo Lounge, and the Lifetime TV movie Stalked by My Ex. Most recently, she guest-starred on the 2023 Amazon Prime series Kombucha Cure as Dr. Mara Cohen.

Braun was born on April 18, 1971, in Evanston, Illinois. She graduated from Evanston Township High School and then pursued a degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

She went on to study Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. In the late 1990s she appeared in guest roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 7th Heaven, and The Pretender before becoming a professional actress.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

