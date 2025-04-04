Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ’s fate hangs in the balance, JJ grills Kristen and Jada struggles with Rafe

Mayhem and tumultuous events are awaited on the Days of Our Lives episode of April 4, 2025, in the wake of EJ DiMera getting shot by an unknown assailant. The victim will fight for his life while his family worries about him. As the investigating officer, JJ Deveraux will question suspects starting with Kristen DiMera.

On the other hand, Commissioner Jada Hunter will continue to deal with her beau, Rafe Hernandez's rejection. The past few episodes on Days of Our Lives were building up to EJ DiMera's retribution after he hurt so many people in town.

On one hand were the victims of his "double Rafe" prank, which included Rafe, his fiancée, Jada, Rafe's sister, Gabi Hernandez, and Rafe's co-hostage, Ava Vitali. However, when EJ secretly sent Rachel Blake off to an undisclosed place, her daughter, Kristen DiMera, also became an enemy.

On the other side are Sami Brady's family, Roman Brady, and Kate Roberts. With his son, Johnny, discovering his crime against Sami Brady, EJ had a new enemy in his son. When the news about EJ raping Sami made it to the media, Amy Choi pulled out of the baby adoption deal she made with Johnny and Chanel, leaving Chanel furious with EJ.

Premiering in November 1965, Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running American daily soap operas, currently airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ fights for his life

After causing chaos around town through his various vile actions, EJ DiMera was shot by an unknown assailant on Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025. Unprepared for such a possibility, EJ could not defend himself or evade the situation. Since he lost a lot of blood by the time the paramedics arrived, his condition was critical.

The next episode will find EJ's brother, Chad DiMera, who brought him to the hospital, waiting there for news about EJ. Dr. Kayla Johnson will meet with him to provide updates on EJ. While EJ DiMera is not dead, the updates may not be positive.

However, Kayla may allow Chad to visit his brother. However, EJ's condition may face a terrible setback. The gunshot wound and resulting blood loss likely took a toll on the villain, possibly leaving him in a coma.

Days of Our Lives: JJ starts his interrogation with Kristen

On April 3, 2025, JJ Deveraux went to meet his girlfriend Gabi Hernandez at her office but found no one. Worried about her whereabouts, he sent her a voice message from his police station before receiving the official information about the shootout at the DiMera mansion, leading to EJ's injury.

He went to the hospital to get Chad's statement and support him as a friend. He then went to the mansion to have a look at the crime scene and went through some of the evidence collected.

As the investigating officer, he is expected to start with the interrogations next. JJ will likely start his questioning with Kristen DiMera. Since Kristen did not make any bones about being furious with EJ about the disappearance of her mother, JJ will likely grill her.

Knowing that Kristen has a motive for revenge, JJ will ask her whether she pulled a gun on her cousin. In response, Kristen may claim that EJ has many enemies around Salem. She may even remind him about some of EJ's recent and past crimes as leads for investigation.

Days of Our Lives: Jada is despondent about Rafe's behavior

On Tuesday's episode, dated April 1, 2025, Jada Hunter revealed her brief intimacy with cop Shawn Brady to Rafe Hernandez. Despite it being the period when Jada felt jilted by Rafe, leading her to find comfort from her hurt, Rafe accused her of betrayal.

Rafe blamed Jada for not recognizing Arnold Feniger as the fake Rafe and moving on quickly after a cancelled wedding. Following this, Rafe asked to keep some distance between the two to process the disclosure.

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episode of April 4, 2025, will find Jada dispirited by Rafe's take on this situation. She will try to drown her pain by consuming alcohol at a bar. Shawn may find her in this condition and step in to provide comfort. As an inebriated Jada accepts support from Shawn, who is secretly in love with her, her chances of reuniting with Rafe will be difficult.

Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives as Shawn comes between Jada and Rafe, and EJ struggles to stay alive.

