Alison Sweeney reflects on revisiting Sami and EJ's painful past on Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney portrayed the role of Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives. She recently teased her return on the Peacock soap opera. Sweeney explained to TV Insider that she recalled everything surrounding the original story with EJ and Sami. She said that she wanted to do a continuation justice to the show's storyline.

In an interview with TV Insider that was published on April 4, 2025, Sweeney explained that she was not entirely prepared to tackle this storyline because it happened years ago. She stated:

"I liked the idea, but it seemed to me that it was common knowledge. I never thought about the idea that, right, people wouldn't have told Sami's kids."

Alison added that Johnny learned the truth about his parents after Roman accidentally revealed it. Additionally, Kate stepped in and narrated the entire story to Johnny, leaving him shattered and heartbroken.

While talking about her character's return on the daytime drama, Sweeney said that Sami returns to Salem because a comatose EJ is in the hospital after someone shot him. She also said that Johnny was extremely shocked to see Sami.

She recalled playing the original scenes and mentioned that it was difficult to jump back into all the emotions that surfaced around 19 years ago. Alison pointed out that she remembered all the details of what had happened between EJ and Sami. However, she was worried about doing justice doing this particular story justice.

The actress, while opening up about Sami's character evolution, said:

I felt such a responsibility to honor the storyline."

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, EJ blackmailed Sami and forced her to sleep with him. Later, she discovered that she was pregnant with EJ's child, who later appeared in town as Johnny. When Johnny learned that he was a product of rape, his world shattered into pieces, making him unable to accept the truth. While commenting on the storyline, Sweeney mentioned:

"I remember what a huge uproar this storyline caused when it happened and how all the different fan bases felt about it."

The actress hoped that her diligence in being respectful of a sensitive topic on the show and in the real world would work out. Sweeney revealed that viewers will learn about Sami being in therapy, which the actress feels her character needs. She added that this will help her to deal with Johnny's painful emotions.

Alison took to social media to announce her return to the city of Salem. She posted on Instagram, teasing her reappearance on the show. She wrote:

"Excited to share the news that I'll be back in Salem next week! April 10th. Thanks @dayspeacock for always welcoming me home with open arms."

Current plot dynamics of Days of Our Lives

The latest episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 7, 2025. In this episode, everyone in Salem was shocked after EJ got shot. Philip met Kate at the Brady Pub and said that Alex would not reveal their secret. However, Kate seemed more concerned about a news report, saying that EJ was shot.

Since Kate hated EJ, she assured Philip that she had nothing to do with EJ's shooting. After Philip left, Kate nervously held the gun in her purse. She thought to herself that EJ deserved what happened to him.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Philip rushed to inform Xander about the recent happenings. After learning that EJ was shot, Xander decided to take advantage of EJ's downfall by scheming against DiMera Enterprises.

Xander talked to Sarah about Alex's betrayal. Sarah said that she already knew about Philip and Stephanie's secret. Although Xander decided to forgive Sarah, she seemed guilty, hinting that there was more she had not revealed to Xander.

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Tate learned about the shooting from Sophia. He was informed that EJ was in a coma, but not dead. In the meantime, Sophia said that Doug had already spoken about Holly's problems with Tate.

On the other hand, Holly was shocked when she learned the news about EJ. When she left to bring breakfast for Doug, Tate entered her bedroom and discovered a barely clothed Doug at the scene.

With secrets piling up and loyalties shifting in Salem, viewers are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

