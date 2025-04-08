Days of Our Lives spoilers: Belle comes clean to comatose EJ, Tate confronts Doug, and Gabi and Kristen clash

The upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives is set to air on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. In this episode, Kristen and Gabi accuse each other, hoping that the other goes to jail for EJ's shooting. Meanwhile, Tate confronts Doug because he stole and pawned a family heirloom necklace. Later, Belle talks about her feelings for EJ.

Ad

In the recent Days of Our Lives episodes, Marlena confronted Orpheus when the latter attempted to shoot her. Jada convinced Belle to help take down EJ. On the other hand, Rafe attempted to expose EJ by planting a mic at his place.

In the meantime, Jada admitted to Rafe that she slept with Shawn, leaving Rafe sad and heartbroken. Ava, determined to make EJ pay for his past deeds, took Melinda's gun. When Johnny sought support from Roman, his grandfather, he was shocked to find a hidden gun. Lastly, EJ got shot, and everyone in Salem tried to locate the shooter.

Ad

Trending

With startling secrets coming to the fore and dramatic events unraveling in Salem, fans are eager to discover what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Days of Our Lives: Belle opens up about her feelings

Ad

In Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on April 8, 2025, Belle comes clean to EJ while the latter is in a coma. Previously, Belle confided in Brady and told him about her complicated feelings for EJ. The spoilers suggest that she will again open up to Brady and tell him about her feelings regarding EJ getting shot.

Belle seems to be confused since she does not want EJ dead but wants him in prison instead. While Brady and Belle discuss EJ's condition, JJ and Shawn try to figure out who wanted EJ to end up dead. It is expected that Shawn will locate the person who shot EJ in the following episodes.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Kristen and Gabi accuse each other while Tate confronts Doug

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristen and Gabi continue clashing against each other on Days of Our Lives. It was revealed that both Gabi and Kristen wanted EJ dead, but neither of them wished to end up in prison for EJ's shooting.

In a shocking turn of events, both Kristen and Gabi accuse each other of the shooting. The spoilers reveal that Gabi would be delighted if Kristen were sent to jail for the shooting, and vice versa. They throw mud at each other, hoping the other gets convicted.

Ad

Ad

Later, Holly and Tate argue about Doug. Tate believes Doug to be a thief because the latter stole and pawned a family heirloom necklace. However, Holly defends Doug and thinks it is unfair to accuse him because of his deeds.

The spoilers suggest that Tate will confront Doug about his past actions. Doug is expected to find himself in a difficult situation when Tate questions and challenges him about the stolen necklace. With the current events in the show's storyline, viewers await to see whether Tate will have a change of mind when he finally nabs Doug.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: Orpheus has set his trap, but the master manipulator forgot Marlena's killer instinct

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More