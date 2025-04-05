Days of Our Lives sees Gabi replaying the night of EJ’s shooting, Belle making a confession and Vivian making a return

Confusion and disclosure reign on the Days of Our Lives plot for the week of April 7, 2025, in the wake of EJ DiMera getting shot by an unknown assailant. Gabi Hernandez is on the suspect list, along with many other residents of Salem. Meanwhile, Belle Black is heartbroken. Philip Kiriakis's surrogate mother, Vivian Alamain, returns to town.

The past week on Days of Our Lives has been very eventful with various situations and actions leading up to EJ DiMera's shooting. To complicate the matter for the police department, EJ had collected many enemies in town, including the commissioner, Jada Hunter, ex-commissioner Rafe Hernandez, and the mayor, Paulina Price.

Elsewhere, the Kiriakis family went through another set of drama as Xander Kiriakis misinterpreted Philip Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson's conversation and assumed they were having an affair. As such, he confronted his half-brother, Philip, while Stephanie's boyfriend, Alex Kiriakis, walked onto them.

When Alex questioned Stephanie, she revealed the secret of Philip's forged letter, which Alex chose to keep a secret from Xander.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running American daily soaps, premiering in November 1965. The soap presents relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Salem.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi remembers the fatal night

Fans may remember that JJ Deveraux had called Gabi Hernandez after not finding her in her office on Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025. Since Gabi did not answer her phone, JJ left a voice message for her. This was the night that EJ DiMera was shot.

Since JJ is in charge of the investigation, he may want to question everyone in town who holds a grudge against EJ. Since Gabi had attempted to fire at EJ in the past, JJ may suspect she finished her job this time around.

As such, whether as police interrogation or questions from her boyfriend, Gabi may need to answer tough questions from JJ. The soap's spoilers suggest Gabi may revisit the fateful night mentally as she reminisces about the events. Whether they turn up any clues remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Belle has much to say about EJ

Belle Black's passionate romance with EJ DiMera unravelled over the latter's vile ways with others. Moreover, it was clashing with the investigation against EJ's role in Rafe Hernandez's kidnapping. However, EJ told her multiple times that his feelings for her were real.

When Belle wore a wire under Jada Hunter's guidance to get a confession out of EJ and failed on Tuesday's episode, dated April 1, 2025, she was disappointed. However, after EJ's gunshot injury, which landed him in a coma, Belle is likely to start accepting her true feelings for EJ.

The spoilers hint at Belle trying to unburden in front of her brother, Brady Black. However, Brady will be reluctant to listen to any positive views about EJ. As such, Belle will visit the comatose EJ and share her feelings with him.

Later in the week, when Sami Brady returns to town and visits EJ at the hospital, she may find Belle sitting next to her former husband. Sami and Belle may clash over EJ in the upcoming storyline of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives: Vivian pays Salem another visit

Vivian Alamain will again be in town to add to the trouble (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

Philip Kiriakis's surrogate mother, Vivian Alamain, was last seen in Salem in the fall of 2024 when she abducted Stefan DiMera with the help of her trusted assistant, Ivan. She also helped her son, Philip, forge a letter that would help him gain partial control over Titan, Victor Kiriakis's company.

While the secret of the forged letter, by which Philip tricked Xander Kiriakis into giving him fifty per cent control of the company, is also known to Stephanie Johnson, her beau, Alex Kiriakis, and Xander's wife, Sarah Kiriakis. So far, Xander has remained clueless about the secret that threatens to spill out soon.

Meanwhile, Vivian, who was in a prison facility, is slated to return to town in the coming week of April 7, 2025. How she influences her son and the forged letter storyline remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as EJ's attack investigation plays out on Peacock every weekday.

