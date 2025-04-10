Days of Our Lives recap (April 9, 2025): Kristen arrested, Sami returns, and Gabi gets ousted

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 9, 2025, Salem was in chaos after EJ was shot. While he stayed in a coma, others scrambled for control. Xander and Philip made moves with Mr. Shin to take over DiMera. Kristen was questioned by JJ and Shawn as suspicion grew.

Belle admitted her feelings to EJ while he was unconscious. At the same time, Melinda wasn’t sure if she could trust Kristen, and Gabi remembered what she saw the night of the shooting. Kristen’s gun, Belle’s confession, and Gabi’s memories made things more complicated. Just as Philip and Xander gained power, Sami’s return brought even more drama.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Xander and Philip plot their takeover

At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Xander showed Mr. Shin an article confirming EJ was in a coma. He said it was the perfect time to take over DiMera. Philip and he believed Kristen’s control was weak.

Shin was unsure since Kristen still held power. Xander suggested that Shin vote for both EJ and Kristen to force a leadership change. Shin agreed, and their plan to take over began.

Kristen is cornered as her gun raises suspicions

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, JJ and Shawn showed up with a warrant. They searched Kristen’s things and found a gun, which she didn’t explain, and Shawn arrested her. At the station, Kristen refused to answer questions. Melinda Trask showed up as her lawyer and Kristen said the gun was her mother’s, but her story made everyone uneasy.

Belle’s confession and EJ’s ghostly vision

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Belle cried by EJ’s bedside, kissed his hand, and whispered how sorry she was. In her mind, EJ appeared and accused her of being a hypocrite, saying she once betrayed him but now claimed to love him. Belle finally admitted, “Yes, d*mmit, I love you!”

The vision vanished when Kayla entered and reminded Belle that EJ was still unconscious. She let Belle stay, saying it might help him. Moments later, Sami walked in and overheard everything. She didn’t believe Belle’s feelings were real.

Melinda and the investigation heat up

After hearing Kristen was arrested, Melinda left Gabi Chic for the station. She warned Gabi that the arrest could change things at DiMera, and might even involve her. Gabi called her brother to delay Kristen’s meeting, then recalled seeing EJ at the mansion the night before, clearly shaken by the memory.

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Melinda met with Kristen. Kristen was worried about DiMera’s stock drop but stuck to her story that the gun was her mother’s, and she hadn’t gotten rid of it. Melinda asked for the truth to build a defense, but Kristen stayed quiet even with her lawyer.

Shocking evidence and the race for answers

Shawn and JJ found out the bullet taken from EJ was never put into evidence. JJ called Kayla, who found it in a post-op room. The detectives rushed it to ballistics, hoping it matched Kristen’s gun. Kayla briefly talked with Belle about John’s situation and said she hoped Steve would bring him home soon.

Sami’s return and the power shift at Gabi Chic

As Belle stayed by EJ’s side, Sami showed up and mocked her, hinting at Belle’s messy history with EJ. At Gabi Chic, Gabi was stunned when Xander and Philip showed up. They told her she was out and DiMera now had new leadership. Philip said that Kristen’s arrest helped their case. Gabi realized the power shift was real, and she could be the next person in the line of fire.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

