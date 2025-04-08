Days of Our Lives recap (April 8, 2025): Tate explodes, Kristen gets caught with a gun and Belle faces her feelings

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 8, 2025, Tate found Doug in Holly’s bedroom and punched him, leaving everyone stunned. Kristen was stopped by police with a warrant just as she attempted to leave for work. Meanwhile, Belle wrestled with guilt over EJ being in a coma.

Elsewhere, Tate and Sophia met with Amy, hoping to win her over regarding the baby. Although Tate appeared distracted, Amy seemed open to their plea, even if she wasn’t completely convinced.

JJ and Shawn kept digging into EJ’s shooting. JJ suspected Gabi, while Gabi and Kristen accused each other. Belle, still shaken, struggled with her feelings for EJ and the fallout of her choices.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tate’s explosive confrontation with Doug shatters Holly’s world

Tate walked into Holly’s room and found Doug putting on his clothes, which made him furious. Doug tried to explain, but Tate refused to listen. When Doug mocked him, Tate punched him just as Holly entered, leaving her shocked and angry.

Tate accused Doug of sleeping with Holly. Doug fired back, blaming Tate for their breakup and his own situation. Tate insisted he was only checking on Holly after EJ’s shooting, but tensions boiled over. After one last shove, Tate left. Holly ensured Doug was okay, but the Days of Our Lives episode showed her visibly upset.

Sophia and Tate plead their case to Amy

Sophia was rattled after seeing Holly run. She met with Tate, who seemed distracted but remained focused on speaking with Amy. Together, they tried to convince her to support their adoption, pointing out that EJ was now in a coma. Sophia saw this as a sign that things could work in their favor.

Amy remained uncertain, reminding them that EJ could wake up. However, Sophia argued that his recovery could take years. They also mentioned Johnny and Chanel moving out, and noted that Paulina, whom Amy trusted, was now more involved. Amy did not make a decision but agreed to speak with Johnny and Chanel, leaving Sophia hopeful and Tate distracted.

Gabi and Kristen throw accusations as tensions mount

At the DiMera mansion, on Days of Our Lives, Gabi ran into Kristen. Kristen immediately demanded that Gabi return her key. Gabi complied, stating that her visit was strictly for DiMera's business.

The conversation shifted to EJ’s shooting. Kristen’s probing questions made Gabi suspicious, while Kristen hinted that Gabi’s link to JJ might mean she must know something.

Gabi retaliated, suggesting that Kristen had a motive due to EJ’s betrayal involving her mother. Kristen claimed she had no gun, but Gabi said it wouldn’t be hard for her to get one. The confrontation grew tense, but both backed off, knowing how risky the situation was.

JJ and Shawn investigate

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, JJ voiced concerns that Gabi might be involved, given her disappearance during the shooting, and her past conflicts with EJ. Shawn advised caution, but they agreed Kristen also had a motive and a weak alibi.

Later on Days of Our Lives, they arrived at Kristen’s place with a warrant. As she tried to leave, she was forced to stay. After checking her purse, JJ discovered a gun, putting Kristen directly under suspicion.

Belle confesses to conflicted emotions about EJ

Belle confided in Brady after learning about EJ’s condition. She felt guilty about the failed wire plan and admitted she still cared for EJ, despite all he’d done. Brady understood and shared how he struggled with his own feelings for Kristen.

He reassured Belle that her mixed feelings were understandable. After Brady left to check on Rachel, Belle visited EJ in the hospital. She looked heartbroken, silently hoping he wouldn’t die.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

