What role does Kristian Alfonso play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Kristian Alfonso debuted on Days of Our Lives in 1983, playing Hope Williams. Alfonso's most recent appearance on the series as Hope was in December 2024.

Hope is a member of the Horton family. She married Bo Brady, and they have three kids: Shawn-Douglas Brady, Zack Brady, and Ciara Brady.

She works as a cop for the Salem Police Department. Eventually, Hope was offered the Police Commissioner position, but she turned it down, thinking it would take too much time away from her family. Later, the position was given to Bo, and together, they worked to solve the murders of Dean Trent Robbins and ex-Mayor Marino.

Hope's most memorable moments on Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso play Bo and Hope on Days of Our Lives (Image via Getty)

Kristian Alfonso has had several memorable moments on Days of Our Lives. One of them was Hope's many weddings with Bo (played by Pete Reckell). In 1985, the couple had a lavish royal wedding in England, courtesy of the British royal family.

This was after Bo and Hope saved Lady Joanna from being murdered. Hope and Bo went to tie the knot three more times.

Hope and Bo's love story took an unusual turn when Bo, who had been presumed dead, was discovered to be alive. Apparently, Megan has been obsessed with Bo and had him cryogenically frozen in a lab in Caracas.

After Bo Brady was revived, Megan tried to brainwash him into thinking that he was her minion. Later, Bo ran into his sister Kayla, who did everything to help him remember his past life. But it was Hope's love that made him remember everything.

Unfortunately, just when things were finally falling into place, Bo was shot by Shawn-Douglas, who thought Hope was in danger. He slipped into a coma and remains in that state to this date.

Hope and Bo is set to make a comeback in May 2025 for a special arc, just in time for Days of Our Lives' 60th season. Speaking about the same in an interview with TV Insider published in September 2024, Alfonso said:

"Anyone who knows me knows how grateful I am to have all of you supporting me and welcoming me back when I’m back in Salem. These episodes with Pete will not disappoint."

More about Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on September 5, 1963. At 13, she won a gold medal in Junior Olympic Figure Skating. She had to give up the sport after suffering a leg injury.

After the accident, the actress was signed to Wilhelmina Models and pursued a modeling career. At just 15 years old, she appeared on the covers of 30 international magazines, including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

Alfonso caught the attention of NBC and landed her first acting role in 1981 as Kelly Blake in The Star Maker. Eventually, she was asked to audition for the role of Hope Williams on Days of Our Lives.

Her performance on the show scored her several nominations and awards, including a Daytime Emmy for America's Favorite Couple (shared with Peter Reckell).

Alfonso married Danny Daggenhurst in 2001, with whom she shares a child.

Fans can stream Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

