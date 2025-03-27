Peter Reckell eager to make permanent Bo Brady return on Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell, who is known for his portrayal of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, recently set fans abuzz with his reply to a netizen's inquiry on X (formerly Twitter). A fan on X shared a tribute to Peter Reckell on March 20, 2025, highlighting his early experiences of sharing the set with actors like Frances Reid and Bill Hayes.

The post included a photo montage of Reckell with these late co-stars, highlighting the caliber of professionals he had the opportunity to learn from during his early days on Days of Our Lives. The fan implied that it would be a full circle moment for Reckell to be now mentoring the younger actors on the set of the show

Reckell responded directly to this suggestion, expressing his enthusiasm for the idea.

"I would love to be a series regular on the show and be part of the talented veterans there," he said.

This expression has sparked rumors that Bo Brady's return to Days of Our Lives may be more than just a cameo.

Bo and Hope's return for the 60th anniversary

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Days Of Our Lives)

Reckell's recent interest in a full-time stint is also synchronized with the Days of Our Lives 60th anniversary shows. In a report by Deadline on September 12, 2024, Reckell and Kristian Alfonso (the actress who portrays Hope Brady), were announced to return to their legendary roles in special shows airing in May 2025.

The return follows years of fan pressure for a major storyline featuring the couple, referred to as "Bope." During an interview with TV Insider, Reckell admitted how thrilled he was. He said that playing Bo again was like "riding a bike," continuing:

“And thank goodness they keep one at the ready for me in Salem. This ride is one we know the fans are really going to love. Stay tuned!”

Meanwhile, Alfonso stated:

“Anyone who knows me knows how grateful I am to have all of you supporting me and welcoming me back when I’m back in Salem. These episodes with Pete will not disappoint.”

Bo Brady's last on-screen appearance

Bo Brady's final major on-screen appearance was in 2015, with one of the most tragic moments in Days of Our Lives history. Having been a captive for so long, Bo finally returned to Salem to find he had an inoperable brain tumor. He died in the arms of his love, Hope, where they first shared their first kiss.

However, the story took an unexpected twist in the 2022 spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, where it was revealed that Bo had been cryogenically frozen by Megan Hathaway and subsequently revived.

In this reimagined plot, Bo was held captive on a Greek island, where Megan and Dr. Rolf attempted to erase his memories to sever his bond with Hope. In spite of these efforts, Bo fought back, climaxing in a brief reunion with Hope. Soon, their time together was terminated as Bo fell into a coma, leaving fans eagerly waiting for his return.

With the show's 60th-anniversary episodes just a few days away, and Reckell already publicly stating his wish to return for good, anticipation is higher than ever. Whether Bo Brady wakes up for good or not remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: The ideal storyline setup

Aside from his possible return, what has been going on in Salem lately could be the ideal setup for Bo's return. Kimberly Brady's cancer has come back, and her situation looks to be getting worse. Bo's bone marrow donation once saved her life in the past. If he comes around in time, he may again be responsible for helping to save her.

This would be an emotional trigger for his return to the show, bringing him back into contact with both the Brady and Kiriakis families and reminding him that home is where he belongs.

Although nothing is written in concrete, Reckell's enthusiasm for a regular role has generated buzz among the viewers. For the time being, viewers can only hope that Bo awakens—this time, permanently.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

