Days of Our Lives weekly recap (March 17 to 21, 2025): Marlena gets a clue while EJ acquires more enemies

After weeks of secrecies and revelations on Days of Our Lives, the week of March 17, 2025, saw action-packed sequences in the wake of Johnny DiMera's discovery about his conception story. On the other hand, Marlena Evans went in search of her missing husband, John Black. Elsewhere, Rafe Hernandez regained part of his memory but needed evidence to charge EJ DiMera with his abduction.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives was gearing up for action, as a chance remark from Roman Brady about EJ prompted Johnny to coax the truth about his father r*ping his mother out of Kate Roberts. On the other hand, Joy Wesley got her pregnancy report but lied to Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis. Elsewhere, Belle Black dumped EJ despite his attempts to get back with her.

As usual, Days of Our Lives continues to present the crisscrossed lives of residents of the fictional township of Salem in the long-running daily soap. Premiering in November 1965 on NBC, DOOL moved to the streaming channel Peacock in August 2022.

Highlights of events on Days of Our Lives between March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: Johnny's retaliation

Johnny DiMera learned about his father, EJ DiMera r*ping his mother, Sami Brady, in Friday's episode, dated March 14, 2025. In retaliation, Johnny approached his father with a punch on his face and tirades of accusations in front of his wife, Chanel. EJ was later seen sobbing on the stairs.

Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez met Paulina Price and informed her about Rachel Blake and Aremid, as another source of evidence against EJ. Paulina encouraged them while reinstating Jada in her previous role as the Commissioner of Police. However, when they caught up with Rachel and her daughter (Kristen DiMera) at the Blake house, they couldn't gather much information.

Tuesday, March 18: A clue about John's whereabouts

Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson approached Shane Donovan for information on John Black and his mission. While Shane refused to provide them with any classified information on the mission, after a personal request from Marlen, he informed them that John was last seen in Estonia.

Elsewhere, Xander Kiriakis met Theresa Donovan and gave her an earful. However, when Alex Kiriakis met her, he was more forgiving about her past actions. On the other hand, Joy Wesley, who lied to Alex about her pregnancy results, asked Philip Kiriakis for advice, who advised her to talk to Alex openly.

Later, Philip warned Stephanie Johnson against opening up about the secret of his forged letter in front of Alex Kiriakis. Xander heard part of the conversation from behind a tree.

Wednesday, March 19: Xander's misinterpretation

The highlight of the March 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives was Xander Kiriakis's misunderstanding of what he heard Stephanie Johnson and his brother, Philip, discussing. Presuming they were having an affair that they planned to keep hidden from his cousin, Alex, Xander informed his wife, Sarah Kiriakis. Sarah guided him off the thought carefully.

Shane called his daughter, Theresa Donovan, to inform her about her mother's declining health. A worried Theresa, in turn, informed her son Tate Black and his father Brady Black, who bid her goodbye.

Elsewhere, Joy Wesley quit her job and decided to leave for New York instead of coming clean with Alex about her pregnancy. She informed the latter, who was shocked and shared the news with Stephanie.

Thursday, March 20: Kate and EJ's confrontation

After his previous encounter with his son, EJ DiMera learned that Kate Roberts had revealed the buried secret to Johnny. On Thursday's episode, he confronted Kate at Brady's Pub. He threatened to harm her children as his revenge, leaving Kate fuming in anger.

At her office, Jada Hunter offered immunity to Rachel Blake if Kristen DiMera managed to get her mother to give testimony against EJ. After some consideration, Kristen accepted the deal.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Rachel spilled that Jada wanted her to stand witness against EJ. Learning about Rachel and Kristen's plans, EJ got the memory serum from the safe, planning to inject Rachel with it.

Friday, March 21: Julie's discovery

In the last Days of Our Lives episode of the week, Julie Williams went to The Bistro for lunch with Doug Williams III and JJ Deveraux. There, she spotted Melinda Trask wearing her grandmother's heirloom necklace. As she accused the former DA of stealing, Melinda denied it and insisted she bought the item.

Elsewhere, Rachel Blake and EJ DiMera had a confrontation after he injected the lady with a placebo serum by mistake. However, he managed to silence Rachel just as Kristen arrived to find her mother missing.

As Kristen pledges to take revenge on EJ, the story arc will present unexpected drama in the upcoming episodes. Moreover, Doug's theft of the Horton necklace may be revealed, causing distress to Julie. Also, more information about John Black is awaited on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming week of March 24, 2025.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the latest drama and action on Days of Our Lives.

